Westpac customers shocked to see their accounts disappear after outage

Westpac customers have been unable to access their money after a massive outage to the bank’s online systems.

The bank began reporting problems around 9 pm on Monday, and the outage affected mobile and online banking.

“We are aware that customers are currently experiencing issues accessing their account information in mobile and online banking,” the bank wrote on social media platforms.

Westpac customers were shocked to see their accounts gone as the bank struggled to fix a technical issue.

‘Our teams are working to solve the problem. “We apologize for any inconvenience and will continue to share updates here.”

Customers have said they logged into their mobile banking apps and found all accounts were gone.

Many users report that upon logging into the app they found a bank balance of zero dollars, while others appear to have had their cards deleted.

Others can’t log in at all.

Customers complained that Westpac initially broke the news of the outage on social media rather than its website.

Others said they were disappointed that the bank had not sent a text message or email about the situation.

One user said the bank had “poor customer service and poor communication.”

“Put it on Google too, why am I forced to come to Twitter to hear a confession? This is costing me money,” wrote one user on X, formerly Twitter.

Customers took to social media to vent their fury at Westpac’s lack of communication

More than 10,000 people have reported that they cannot access their account on Down Detector, a platform that records outages.

Customers have taken to social media to express their outrage over the incident.

‘Both internet banking and the mobile app say I don’t have an account with you. Or cards. How about a proper explanation? Looks like you’re being hacked, right? one person wrote.

“What is the justification for leaving hundreds of thousands of Australians without access to their own money?” wrote another.

Another said: “I thought I had been hacked.”