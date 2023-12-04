Berri receives Independence congratulatory cable form his Armenian counterpart, discusses cooperation between Lebanon and World Bank with WB’s Carret

NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Monday received at the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh, Armenian Ambassador to Lebanon, Vahagn Atabekyan, who conveyed to him a message from his Armenian counterpart, Alen Simonyan, in which he congratulated him on the occasion of Lebanon#39;s Independence Day.

The visit was a chance to discuss the current general situation in Lebanon and the region.

Berri later received the World Bank Country Director for the Middle East Department, Jean-Christophe Carret, over cooperation between Lebanon and the World Bank, especially the social protection project.nbsp;

Speaker Berri also received a delegation from Al-Qassar family, including Adel, Nabil and Nadim al-Qassar.

