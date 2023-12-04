Mon. Dec 4th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri receives Independence congratulatory cable form his Armenian counterpart, discusses cooperation between Lebanon and World Bank with WB’s Carret

    By

    Dec 4, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Monday received at the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh, Armenian Ambassador to Lebanon, Vahagn Atabekyan, who conveyed to him a message from his Armenian counterpart, Alen Simonyan, in which he congratulated him on the occasion of Lebanon#39;s Independence Day.

    The visit was a chance to discuss the current general situation in Lebanon and the region.

    Berri later received the World Bank Country Director for the Middle East Department, Jean-Christophe Carret, over cooperation between Lebanon and the World Bank, especially the social protection project.nbsp;

    Speaker Berri also received a delegation from Al-Qassar family, including Adel, Nabil and Nadim al-Qassar.

    nbsp;

    ============== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    California faculty at largest US university system launch strike for better pay

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    A flight attendant ‘traumatises’ travelers after revealing why you should NEVER drink the coffee served on planes

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    A Spanish man faces 20 years in prison for teaching North Korea how to evade US sanctions using cryptocurrencies

    Dec 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    California faculty at largest US university system launch strike for better pay

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    A flight attendant ‘traumatises’ travelers after revealing why you should NEVER drink the coffee served on planes

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    A Spanish man faces 20 years in prison for teaching North Korea how to evade US sanctions using cryptocurrencies

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    TikTok sleuths have been obsessing over the case of Nancy Ng, a woman who vanished during a yoga retreat — and it’s revealed an ugly truth

    Dec 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy