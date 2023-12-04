Mon. Dec 4th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Makary meets ICRC Lebanon delegation over coordinating preparations in line with the national emergency preparedness plan

    By

    Dec 4, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Information, Engineer Ziad Makary, on Monday received in his office at the Ministry, a delegation fromnbsp;the International Committee of the Red Cross in Lebanon, which included: Roy Chidiac fromnbsp;the ICRC#39;s Press Office, and the ICRC Lebanonrsquo;s Political Advisor, Shawki Amine Eddine.

    On emerging, Eddine explained: quot;The visit camenbsp;at the request of the Minister of Information, with the aim of coordinatingnbsp;preparations that are in line withnbsp;the national emergency preparedness plan in Lebanon.rdquo;

    He pointed out that they have identified 3 points that will be worked on in the future, including holding courses with the journalistic body in Lebanon with the aim of training them on international humanitarian law, how to protect themselves when covering armed conflicts on the ground, as well as their safetynbsp;obligations.

    nbsp;

    ================ L.Y

    By

