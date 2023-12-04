Mon. Dec 4th, 2023

    News

    ISIS Claims Responsibility for Fatal Catholic Mass Bombing in Philippines

    By

    Dec 4, 2023 , , , , ,
    ISIS Claims Responsibility for Fatal Catholic Mass Bombing in Philippines

    Lanao Del Sur Provincial Government/Handout via Reuters

    ISIS says it is responsible for the deadly bombing of a Catholic mass inside a university gymnasium in the Philippines on Sunday.

    At least four people were killed and another 50 were hurt by the blast in the southern city of Marawi. The Islamic State group announced on Telegram that its militants had detonated the bomb.

    According to terror group watchdog SITE Intelligence, ISIS said its members had “detonated an explosive device on a large gathering of Christian disbelievers in Marawi City,” CNN reports. Philippines Armed Forces Chief Romeo Saturnino Brawner Jr. said at a Sunday press conference that the bombing may have been a “retaliatory attack” after the leader of a pro-Islamic State group was killed in a military operation, according to Reuters.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    California faculty at largest US university system launch strike for better pay

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    A flight attendant ‘traumatises’ travelers after revealing why you should NEVER drink the coffee served on planes

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    A Spanish man faces 20 years in prison for teaching North Korea how to evade US sanctions using cryptocurrencies

    Dec 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    California faculty at largest US university system launch strike for better pay

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    A flight attendant ‘traumatises’ travelers after revealing why you should NEVER drink the coffee served on planes

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    A Spanish man faces 20 years in prison for teaching North Korea how to evade US sanctions using cryptocurrencies

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    TikTok sleuths have been obsessing over the case of Nancy Ng, a woman who vanished during a yoga retreat — and it’s revealed an ugly truth

    Dec 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy