ISIS Claims Responsibility for Fatal Catholic Mass Bombing in Philippines

Lanao Del Sur Provincial Government/Handout via Reuters

ISIS says it is responsible for the deadly bombing of a Catholic mass inside a university gymnasium in the Philippines on Sunday.

At least four people were killed and another 50 were hurt by the blast in the southern city of Marawi. The Islamic State group announced on Telegram that its militants had detonated the bomb.

According to terror group watchdog SITE Intelligence, ISIS said its members had “detonated an explosive device on a large gathering of Christian disbelievers in Marawi City,” CNN reports. Philippines Armed Forces Chief Romeo Saturnino Brawner Jr. said at a Sunday press conference that the bombing may have been a “retaliatory attack” after the leader of a pro-Islamic State group was killed in a military operation, according to Reuters.

