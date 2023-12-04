Mon. Dec 4th, 2023

    The best states to find a job, ranked

    Dec 4, 2023
    Job-seekers in some states may have it easier than others.

    vgajic/Getty Imagess

    Washington is the best state for jobs, a new study has found.WalletHub analyzed the best and worst states on factors including work-related stress and salaries.West Virginia and Kentucky were ranked the lowest. 

    That’s according to a new study from personal finance website, WalletHub, which recently analyzed the best and worst states for jobs across the US. The study considered factors including job opportunities, average salary, and work-related stress.

    Washington bagged the top spot, boasting the highest monthly average starting salary of $4,332 — 2.2 times higher than the lowest state for starting salary, Alaska.

    “Washington is the best state for jobs in 2023, in large part due to the fact that it’s one of the few states that doesn’t charge its workers income tax, on top of offering high wages and good employment protections,” Cassandra Happe a WalletHub analyst said.

    “From busy tech hubs like Seattle to its more rural areas, Washington is packed with potential for job-seekers,” she said. “Workers can also feel confident with robust protections for things like paid sick leave, equal pay regardless of gender, measures against sexual harassment and more.”

    Maryland and South Dakota, which ranked sixth and seventh respectively, had the lowest unemployment rate of 1.7%. The unemployment rate across the whole country currently stands at around 3.9%.

    West Virginia was ranked the lowest for jobs, suffering from low salaries and high work-related stress.

    Here are the best and worst states for jobs:

    Best States for Jobs

    Washington

    Virginia

    Utah

    Vermont

    Florida

    Maryland

    South Dakota

    Colorado

    Massachusetts

    Rhode Island

    Worst States for Jobs

    West Virginia

    Kentucky

    Mississippi

    Louisiana

    Pennsylvania

    Indiana

    Oregon

    Arkansas

    Alabama

    Idaho

