Former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall Announces Tragic Loss of Unborn Baby, Says ‘Our Hearts Are Exhausted’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A retired British strongman has tragically announced the loss of his unborn child.

Eddie Hall, 35, from Newcastle-under-Lyme, is known for winning the World’s Strongest Man award in 2017, but recently shared the heartbreaking loss of his unborn daughter.

December 3rd he shared to Instagram a photo of their future ‘family of five’, using the same snap His wife Alexandra used to announce her pregnancy in October, along with the tragic update.

Eddie said: ‘Unfortunately we have lost our unborn baby girl. We personally don’t want to talk right now, share too much and we don’t want to separate it.

‘There is no right way to approach these things, only the one you choose. Our hearts are exhausted and talking is not going to change anything or bring her back.

Eddie, the family man, won the World’s Strongest Man competition in 2017.

‘We hope enough people see this to prevent us from having to have this painful conversation in person.

“Right now we’re taking some time alone to recover” before saying goodbye: “Thank you for understanding, Alex and Eddie.”

In October, the happy family shared a sweet photo at Woore Fruit Farm, wearing matching skeleton onesies.

Alexandra had a skeleton baby stamped on her stomach.

Eddied captioned the snap: “Happy Halloween from the five of us,” announcing Alexandra’s pregnancy to her four million followers.

The couple already has their son Máximo, 11 years old, and a five-month-old daughter in common.

Eddie also has a daughter, Layla, from a previous relationship.

This comes after the dad tried to experience what it feels like to be pregnant in a light-hearted video featuring Alexandra.

The married couple, pictured with their children at Woore Fruit Farm in Shropshire, experienced every parent’s worst nightmare.

In a YouTube video posted in May, the 35-year-old boxer donned a baby bump and fake breasts (purchased online) and spent the day as his wife, Alexandra, was expecting their second child.

The 6ft 3in strongman, who once weighed 31kg but is now slimmer at 25kg, admitted he was “agitated” from carrying the extra weight with him, as he tried to carry out tasks such as running to school, make the family shop and prepare for work.

‘The Beast’ seemed more than a little incongruous when he joined a yoga class and tried on pregnancy bras, in full view of other customers, in a lingerie department.

Hall, who previously swapped diets with his friend Tyson Fury, explained that he had ordered the “super realistic” bump – which replicated carrying a baby at nine months – and sizeable fake breasts to try to get an idea of ​​what What it feels like to be very pregnant.

With their outfits on, the husband and wife hit the potholes in the kitchen before filming them performing Alexandra’s normal routine.