    Japanese Ambassador attends ceremony to celebrate provision of solar power system in Yeghishe Manoukian College supported by Japan

    NNA -nbsp;On November 30, 2023, Japanese Ambassador to Lebanon,nbsp;MAGOSHI Masayuki,nbsp;attended the ceremony tonbsp;hand over anbsp;solarnbsp;power systemnbsp;at thenbsp;Yeghishenbsp;Manoukiannbsp;Collegenbsp;(YMC)nbsp;located innbsp;Dbayeh,nbsp;Metn, Mount Lebanon, whichnbsp;wasnbsp;supported throughnbsp;Japanrsquo;sGrant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Program (GGP).

    YMC, established in 1985 innbsp;Dbayeh,nbsp;hasnbsp;faced operational challengesnbsp;due to thenbsp;financialnbsp;and fuelnbsp;crisisnbsp;in Lebanon,nbsp;forcingnbsp;itnbsp;to reduce the number of students andnbsp;tonbsp;curtailteachingnbsp;hours and extracurricular activities,nbsp;whichnbsp;hasnbsp;negativelynbsp;impactednbsp;the educationalnbsp;performancenbsp;at YMC. To addressnbsp;thesenbsp;issues, Japan supported the installation of a solar power system tonbsp;provide affordable and green energy. This support willnbsp;help increasenbsp;the number of students andnbsp;restore extracurricular class hours, providing a more conducive learning environment for the students atnbsp;YMC.

    During thenbsp;ceremony,nbsp;Ambassadornbsp;MAGOSHInbsp;highlighted Japanrsquo;s recent support for solar power projectsnbsp;across Lebanoninnbsp;various sectors and emphasized the importance of this initiative. He alsonbsp;reiteratednbsp;Japan#39;s unwavering commitment tonbsp;supportingnbsp;Lebanon#39;s education sectornbsp;tonbsp;help Lebanonovercomenbsp;the ongoingnbsp;socio-economic challenges.nbsp;In return,nbsp;Mr. Hovig Arslanian, Member of the Board of YMC,expressed hisnbsp;gratitudenbsp;to Japanrsquo;s generous support andhighlightednbsp;the profound impact ofnbsp;this initiative, which createsnbsp;anbsp;carbon-free and pollution-freenbsp;learning environment for students.nbsp;He alsonbsp;praised the collaboration efforts with Japan, mentioningnbsp;that thenbsp;providednbsp;solar power systemnbsp;is a symbol ofnbsp;resilience, sustainability, and a shared commitment to providing quality education in adverse conditions.

