A flight attendant ‘traumatises’ travelers after revealing why you should NEVER drink the coffee served on planes

Kevin, a US-based flight attendant, explains why airline coffee is ‘disgusting’

He took to TikTok to share that the cabin crew cleans the coffee makers. bathrooms

People flooded the comments section and expressed their surprise.

A flight attendant has revealed the real reason why you should never order coffee while travelling: leaving passengers “traumatised”.

Kevin – who did not reveal the name of the airline he works for – is a US-based cabin crew member and content creator who frequently boasts about the perks of his job to his more than 13,900 followers.

Most recently, he responded to a Reddit thread about the industry’s “dirty little secrets.”

In a viral clip, which has so far racked up more than 163,000 views, Kevin revealed why ordering coffee while flying is something you should never do because it’s “disgusting.”

Kevin is a US-based flight attendant who has revealed the real reason why you should never order coffee while traveling – and passengers have been left ‘traumatized’

He captioned the clip: #Flightattendant. In the video, Kevin responded to a pilot’s comment advising travelers to avoid drinking coffee while on board a plane.

‘Airplane coffee: Yes, I agree. I think it’s disgusting. You really have to get to the airport 10 minutes early and buy a coffee in the terminal,” he said.

Kevin noted that the fact that the water tanks are “rarely cleaned” should be “the least of his worries.”

Next, the flight attendant detailed how cabin crew members clean the coffee makers.

“For me it’s always been how flight attendants have to clean the coffee pots,” he said.

Then Kevin noticed that they had to empty the coffee pots in the ‘bathroom’.

‘For some reason, we’re not supposed to empty coffee makers down the drains, but instead flush them down the toilet.

“So when you take a coffee pot and you flush it down the toilet, to not make a big mess everywhere, you have to get a little bit closer to the toilet and I imagine there’s kind of a splash of bacteria particles that go right back into the coffee pot, which then they go back to the coffee pot,” he explained.

People flooded the comments section and expressed their surprise at Kevin’s advice.

He advised people to refrain from drinking coffee on the plane unless “the airline you fly with has an espresso machine.”

Kevin also revealed that cabin crew members often Google passengers and don’t get paid until the plan doors close, meaning they don’t get paid during boarding.

He also shared that seat pockets are never cleaned and that planes are not likely to divert if a passenger dies in the air.

One person said: ‘Coffee and tea, it’s a no for me. Ginger Ale, cheer me up.

Someone else commented: ‘I always cringe when I see people ordering coffee on a plane. Like this has been around for a while.

Another user added: ‘The coffee thing is absolutely wild. Is something happening up there?

“I’m traumatized,” one person wrote.