Mon. Dec 4th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    GS’s Baissari broaches situation with Egyptian Ambassador, meets GLC head with an accompanying delegation

    By

    Dec 4, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Acting Director General of General Security, Brigadier General Elias Baissari, on Monday received in his office, Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Eddin Abdel Moneim Mohamed Moussa, with whom he discussed the general situation and developments on the regional arena.

    Major General Baissari also met with the Head of the General Labor Confederation in Lebanon, Dr. Bechara Al-Asmar, accompanied by a delegation of the heads of the Beirut and Tripoli Portsrsquo; Workers Unions. He discussed with them ways to facilitate their work within the framework of the mission of the GS General Directorate.

    nbsp;

    =============== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    City officials in Brazil unanimously voted to pass a bill that was secretly written by ChatGPT in just 15 seconds

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    Russia is ramping up its use of long-range glide bombs because Ukraine keeps shooting down its helicopters, war analysts say

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    Billie Eilish Accuses Variety of ‘Outing’ Her on Red Carpet

    Dec 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Travis Kelce: Fans hail tight end after he refuses to blame the officials for Chiefs’ shock defeat to the Green Bay Packers as Taylor Swift watched her man lose for the first time in her fifth visit

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    City officials in Brazil unanimously voted to pass a bill that was secretly written by ChatGPT in just 15 seconds

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    Russia is ramping up its use of long-range glide bombs because Ukraine keeps shooting down its helicopters, war analysts say

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    Billie Eilish Accuses Variety of ‘Outing’ Her on Red Carpet

    Dec 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy