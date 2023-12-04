GS’s Baissari broaches situation with Egyptian Ambassador, meets GLC head with an accompanying delegation

NNA – Acting Director General of General Security, Brigadier General Elias Baissari, on Monday received in his office, Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Eddin Abdel Moneim Mohamed Moussa, with whom he discussed the general situation and developments on the regional arena.

Major General Baissari also met with the Head of the General Labor Confederation in Lebanon, Dr. Bechara Al-Asmar, accompanied by a delegation of the heads of the Beirut and Tripoli Portsrsquo; Workers Unions. He discussed with them ways to facilitate their work within the framework of the mission of the GS General Directorate.

nbsp;

=============== L.Y