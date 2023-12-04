Olivia Culpo hails her man Christian McCaffrey as she stays up late while on her London vacation to watch him and the 49ers beat the Eagles in NFC showdown: ‘It’s our day today’

<!–

Despite being across the Atlantic in London, Olivia Culpo stayed up late to support her man Christian McCaffrey in his final NFL game on Sunday.

McCaffrey was once again in fine form as the 49ers dismantled the Philadelphia Eagles, with the running back racking up 93 yards and a touchdown in the game.

His girlfriend, and former Miss Universe, couldn’t attend this week, but despite the time difference in the UK, she made sure to stay up and watch her future husband claim another win in his impressive season.

On his Instagram, Culpo initially asked his 5.3 million followers for recommendations on where to best watch the game, asking if there were any good pubs streaming NFL games.

Instead, it appears she opted to stay in her hotel room and soon shared the TV channel for other fans to join her in watching McCaffrey’s game.

Olivia Culpo asked her Instagram fans what are the best places to watch NFL games in London

It seems she opted to stay up late in her hotel room rather than venture into the city.

Culpo has been on vacation in recent days and on Sunday found himself in cold London

The American also commented on how much she enjoyed hearing British accents talking about the NFL, with Sky Sports’ coverage in the UK headed by Neil Reynolds.

The game will have ended shortly after midnight in London, but Culpo was still awake to watch the end and shared her thoughts along with a screenshot of the final stages, noting: “Today is our day.”

The Niners won the NFC matchup 42-19, a big victory in what could become a practice run for the NFC Championship game in a couple of months.

Culpo regularly attends McCaffrey’s games and often dons his 49ers merchandise to watch from the sidelines in San Francisco.

The former Miss Universe enjoyed the English accents shown during Sky Sports coverage

Former Miss Universe Culpo regularly visits Levi’s Stadium to see McCaffrey in action

Star running back McCaffrey gives a thumbs up to the crowd in Philadelphia after sealing the victory.

McCaffrey turned in another stellar performance and further solidified his MVP credentials.

She recently headed to Cabo San Lucas with her friends for her bachelorette party, where McCaffrey surprised her with a fireworks show on her last night.

All documented on Instagram, Culpo reacted with complete shock and burst into tears at the gesture, while fans eagerly await their wedding.

For now, however, McCaffrey’s full focus will be on the Niners’ season as they look to reach the Super Bowl with a roster stacked with talent.

So far this season, they are 9-3 and have a very soft schedule (facing teams like Seattle, Arizona and Baltimore in the coming weeks) as they look to clinch the NFC and make the playoffs as the top seed.