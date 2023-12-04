Netflix viewers were ‘blown away’ by ‘baffling’ new docuseries

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Netflix fans have been expressing their amazement at the ‘mind-blowing’ story told by one of the streaming platform’s new documentary series.

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife details how famed surgeon Dr. Paolo Macchiarini, considered a pioneer of regenerative medicine, became infamous for his scientific misconduct throughout the 2010s.

Seven of eight recipients of his synthetic trachea transplants died, prompting accusations of performing experimental surgeries unethically.

It involved making a plastic trachea and then covering it with the patient’s own stem cells.

Amid all that, Macchiarini met and became engaged to journalist and television producer Benita Alexander, who admits she was “engaged to a monster” in the show’s trailer.

‘Mind-blowing’: Netflix fans have expressed their amazement at the platform’s new docuseries Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife, a series about Dr. Paolo Macchiarini (pictured), who became famous for his scientific misconduct during the 2010s.

Deceived: The show focuses on her relationship with journalist and television producer Benita Alexander (above), who was deceived into believing that her future husband had a high-end clientele as a pioneering surgeon.

Tragic: In parallel, the series tells the story of how seven of Macciarini’s eight patients who received a synthetic trachea transplant died.

One viewer commented on the unique story of the three-part series, saying it left them “baffled.”

Another added, in X: “I’m watching The Bad Surgeon on Netflix and my jaw totally dropped.”

Alexander also admitted that she felt deceived by her fiancée’s claims that he had famous friends and clients.

Macchiarini claimed to have performed surgeries for the Clintons and Obamas, as well as saying he would invite Elton John, John Legend and Vladimir Putin to his wedding.

However, the bride-to-be finally became suspicious when her partner claimed that Pope Francis would be there to officiate the ceremony, which was to take place in Rome at a time when the pontiff was due to be touring South America.

In fact, she was so suspicious that she hired a private investigator to help her get to the bottom of her partner’s claims.

He discovered that Macchiarini was actually a man of more modest means than he had let on, still married to his wife of 30 years and living in Barcelona “with a second wife and two small children.”

All of these revelations contributed to the “crazy” storytelling on the streaming giant.

Another viewer said: ‘Extraordinary and devastating documentary on Netflix. Horrible, disturbing and amazing.

‘Look. Do not ask why. She just watches.’

Surprisingly, the surgeon also formed a relationship with the mother of one of his deceased patients, Ana Bernardes, even when she sued the hospital after her son’s death.

Incredible: Alejandro finally became suspicious when his partner claimed that Pope Francis would be there to officiate the ceremony, which was to take place in Rome at a time when the pontiff was due to be touring South America.

Alexander finally became suspicious when his partner claimed that Pope Francis would be there to officiate their wedding, which was due to take place in Rome at a time when the pontiff was due to be touring South America. Alexander finally became suspicious when his partner claimed that Pope Francis would be there to officiate the ceremony, which was scheduled in Rome at a time when the pontiff was due to be touring South America.

‘Horrible’: Viewers have expressed shock at the uniquely ‘crazy’ story

In 2014, doctors at the Karolinska Institute, where he had been a visiting professor, accused him of scientific misconduct when it emerged that, tragically, all but one of the patients who received his “tissue-engineered” airways had died.

Macchiarini was found guilty of research fraud by misrepresenting data and exaggerating the effectiveness of his technique.

Described in the series as “an absolute fraudster” who “treated people like human lab rats”, he was sentenced to 16 months in prison in Italy, where he had operated on some patients.

The disgraced surgeon was later found guilty in a Swedish court of causing bodily harm for performing the experimental procedure on a patient, and was given a two-year suspended sentence.

Benita has reflected on the relationship more recently after throwing her engagement ring into the Hudson River when she had it appraised and discovered it was actually only $1,000.

she told him New York Post: ‘It’s embarrassing, but Paolo cheated on me. Like his patients, many of whom ended up dead, he seduced me with a false promise.’