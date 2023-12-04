Travis Kelce: Fans hail tight end after he refuses to blame the officials for Chiefs’ shock defeat to the Green Bay Packers as Taylor Swift watched her man lose for the first time in her fifth visit

<!–

Travis Kelce drew admiration from NFL fans after he refused to blame the referees for the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss on Sunday night.

The Chiefs suffered a shocking 27-19 loss to the Packers as Taylor Swift watched her NFL boyfriend suffer defeat for the first time in frigid Green Bay.

However, the game, which marked the reigning Super Bowl champions’ fourth loss of the season, ended in controversy when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted a Hail Mary in search of the touchdown Kansas City needed to possibly tying the game.

Kelce, who was among the scrum of players in the end zone, appeared to be shoved from behind by the Packers’ Jonathan Owens, the husband of Simone Biles, but neither referee felt he deserved a flag and Green Bay secured the victory. .

But after the game, the tight end refused to blame the officials when reporters in the locker room asked him what he thought about the officials not calling a pass interference call on the play.

Travis Kelce (left) and the Chiefs suffered their first loss against Taylor Swift (second right)

Kelce was involved in some late drama after he appeared to be pushed on the final play of the game.

Kelce earned the admiration of NFL fans after he refused to blame the referee for the loss.

“I’m not going to blame anyone but ourselves,” the two-time Super Bowl winner said, taking the high road.

NFL fans loved Kelce’s response and praised the 34-year-old for his “classy” response on social media.

“I’m upset about the terrible officiating, but blaming the referees is what losers do,” said one user on One X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another added: “He looks so sad but he has so much class and respect here it physically hurts me to watch this #Chiefs #TravisKelce.”

‘I wish his fans were as smart as him. I have a little respect for him here,” another posted.

Others praised Kelce’s mentality after the loss, stating that he was setting a good example for his younger teammates.

‘This is the right mindset. Thanks Kelce,” one fan said, while another echoed the sentiment, adding, “It’s the right mentality to have.” They just have to get better, which I know they can do and be. Chiefs need a big wake-up call.

Social media users praised Kelce for his mentality and professionalism after his reaction.

However, others, while applauding Kelce’s professionalism, still believed the officiating deserved criticism.

“I appreciate his professionalism… he’s a great example for all the young players on the team… but that missed IP call at the end of the game was pretty BAD,” one wrote.

Another added: “That’s very nice of Travis, but the officiating was horrible.”

Kelce had 81 yards on four receptions, his fourth-best return of the season. But the defending Super Bowl champions have now fallen behind three other teams in the race for the top spot in the AFC playoffs.