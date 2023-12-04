White House’s Stark Warning: We Are Running Out of Money for Ukraine

Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

The White House told party leaders in the House and Senate on Monday that they are running out of time to reach an agreement on sending more aide to Ukraine in its war against Russia.

The director of the Office of Management and Budget, Shalanda Young, explained that a lack of funding would “kneecap Ukraine on the battlefield.”

“I want to be clear: Without congressional action, by the end of the year we will run out of resources to procure more weapons and equipment for Ukraine and to provide equipment from U.S. military stocks,” she wrote in a letter. “There is no magical pot of funding available to meet this moment. We are out of money—and nearly out of time.”

