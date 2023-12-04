George Santos Has Joined Cameo as a ‘Former Congressional Icon’

Leah Millis/Reuters

Now former-Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has wasted no time turning his congressional expulsion lemons into lemonade, apparently signing up to sell personalized videos through Cameo.

The indicted ex-lawmaker, who last week became just the sixth person in American history to be expelled from the U.S. House of Representatives, is now apparently prepared to send fans a personalized video for $150 a pop—making him a slightly more affordable entry in Cameo’s political commentators category than Sarah Palin ($199), but pricier than Roger Stone ($100).

Santos’ apparent profile on the site—which is also being promoted in the bio of his X account—describes Santos as a “Former congressional ‘icon’” and the “Expelled member of Congress from New York City.”

