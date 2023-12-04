Jewish community and prominent friends rally round Philadelphia restaurant owner targeted by anti-Semitic mob – as it emerges his brother was killed by an Islamist terrorist in 2003

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Philadelphia’s Jewish community has rallied around an Israeli restaurant owner whose falafel shop was the target of an anti-Semitic protest Sunday night.

The mob, led by the Palestinian Coalition of Philadelphia, marched toward Goldie’s in Center City, shouting and chanting, “Goldie, Goldie, you can’t hide, we accuse you of genocide.”

The establishment is owned by much-loved local figure Mike Solomonov, a chef born in Israel and raised in Pittsburgh. He has won the James Beard Award in the past, and since the ordeal, prominent politicians and friends have come out to support him.

Senator John Fetterman called the attack “pathetic, outright anti-Semitism,” while Governor Shapiro said it was “hatred and bigotry reminiscent of a dark time.”

Sunday’s mob threats came at the same time as students at the nearby University of Pennsylvania called for an “intifada,” a violent uprising against Israel.

Solomonov was born near Tel Aviv, but moved to the United States when he was a child. His love for cooking began when he worked in a bakery at age 18 in Israel.

His younger brother, David, was killed by a Lebanese sniper in Metula, on the Israel-Lebanon border, when he was 21 years old in 2003.

The Israeli soldier was shot dead on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. Solomonov was cooking Italian food in Philadelphia when he heard the news.

A group marched towards Goldie’s shouting: ‘Goldie, Goldie, you can’t hide, we accuse you of genocide.’

Solomonov, a father of two, dedicated himself to Israeli cuisine and opened his first restaurant, Zahav, in Philadelphia in 2008.

Since then, the 45-year-old has opened another 20 stores across the country.

Zahav received the James Beard Foundation’s “Outstanding Restaurant” award in 2019.

When war broke out, the Israeli chef launched a fundraiser to raise money for those injured in the war in Israel, with the proceeds going to Friends of United Hatzalah, which is an emergency medical service operating throughout Israel.

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman called the attack on Solomonov’s company “pathetic, outright anti-Semitism.”

Fetterman said: ‘They could be protesting Hamas. They could be protesting Hamas’ systematic rape of Israeli women and girls or demanding the immediate release of the remaining hostages.

‘Instead, their target was a Jewish restaurant. It is pathetic and absolute anti-Semitism.

Solomonov posed with Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, who ate at his restaurant Zahav, which “brings the flavors of Israel’s cultural crossroads to Philadelphia and beyond.”

On Yom Kippur in 2003, David was ambushed by a squad of snipers stationed on the Lebanese side of the border. The terrorists saw him and opened fire on him.

Mondaire Jones, former U.S. representative for New York’s 17th Congressional District and commissioner of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, said his friend Solomonov “has spent his life” making the world better.

Jones denounced the “vile anti-Semitism” seen outside Goldie’s on Sunday night.

He said on X: ‘Mike Solomonov, the owner of this restaurant, is a friend. He has spent his life trying to make the world a better place.

“Yet, because he is Jewish and Israeli, he is attacked by people who claim to have moral superiority. “This is vile anti-Semitism.”

Bari Weiss, a pioneering Jewish journalist for The Free Press, said she is a personal friend of Mike’s and urged others to help her businesses following the anti-Semitism seen outside her establishment last night.

Weiss said, “When our daughter was born, our wonderful friend (and fellow Pittsburgher) Mike Solomonov sent us the best lamb dinner I’ve ever had.”

“Today anti-Semites attacked one of Mike’s restaurants.”

Ted Allen, host of Food Network’s ‘Chopped,’ urged: ‘Philadelphia needs to step up for Mike Solomonov, a James Beard Award-winning chef who employs dozens of people at this charming restaurant and many more across the city. (and in Brooklyn). and with whom I feel proud to have done television.

“This is simply stupid.”

Hen Mazzig, author of ‘The Wrong Kind of Jew’, who has spoken out on the issue of anti-Semitism in recent weeks, said: ‘Chef Mike Solomonov is the nicest guy I know and has done a lot to promote peace among Israelis. and Palestinians. .

‘And he always sees the humanity in everyone. Protesters in Philadelphia came to his restaurant to protest, just because he is Jewish.

Solomonov (left) also welcomed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (right) to his donut shop, Federal Donuts, to help him make his own sweets before the politician swore in the new citizens in Philadelphia.

Michael Solomonov has rubbed shoulders with some of America’s most prominent politicians and celebrities, many of whom have supported the chef following protests outside his falafel shop.

Solomonov also welcomed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to his donut shop, Federal Donuts, to help him make his own treats before the politician swore in new citizens in Philadelphia.

And Solomonov also posed with Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, who ate at his restaurant Zahav, which “brings the flavors of Israel’s cultural crossroads to Philadelphia and beyond.”

During Thanksgiving, Solomonov was invited to the residence of Governor Josh Shapiro and First Lady Lori Shapiro on behalf of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

She prepared three Thanksgiving dishes for the Governor’s family to celebrate the holiday.

Governor Shapiro wrote last night of the ordeal: “Tonight in Philadelphia we saw a blatant act of anti-Semitism, not a peaceful protest.”

‘A restaurant was attacked and harassed because its owner is Jewish and Israeli. “This hatred and intolerance are reminiscent of a dark time in history.”