Snail-inspired robot could scoop ocean microplastics

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Large-scale transportation of floats along the undulating carpet. The actuator, shown in panels. to and b, is made up of a propeller that rotates inside a blue shell. The rotation of the propeller causes an oscillatory movement of the layer that forms a traveling wave on the surface. It is placed at a medium depth. h below the surface of the liquid. c Shape of the undulations during a period of oscillation. These shapes are captured by a traveling sine wave of δsin⁡(2π(x−Vwt)/λ)delta sin (2pi(x-{V}_{w}t)/lambda). d Trajectories representing the motion of polystyrene particles at the interface due to 30 min of continuous oscillation of the undulator in silicone oil (viscosity 0.97 Pa ⋅ s) at a constant speed Vw. This panel is a top view image with the actuator position marked on the bottom of the frame. The color code from dark to light indicates the arrow of time. my Magnified trajectories of particles located just in front of the actuator. The filled circles represent the initial positions of the polystyrene particles. F Particle velocity as a function of distance for increasing wave speeds (Vw). The different wave speeds are marked by color coding. Distances are measured from the edge of the actuator, as shown on the panel my. Each of the curves is an average of more than 20 trajectories. The velocity of the particles exhibits non-monotonic behavior with Vw with maximum velocities measured at intermediate wave speeds. The inset confirms this behavior by showing the velocity of the particles at a fixed location, x= 50mm for different Vw. The error bars in this graph represent the standard deviation in the magnitude of the velocity. The gray line is the prediction from the equation. (8). Credit: Cornell University

Inspired by a small, slow snail, scientists have developed a prototype robot that will one day be able to collect microplastics from the surfaces of oceans, seas and lakes.

The robot’s design is based on the Hawaiian apple snail (Pomacea canaliculate), a common aquarium snail that uses the undulating motion of its foot to drive surface water flow and suck up floating food particles.

Currently, plastic collection devices rely primarily on trawl nets or conveyor belts to collect and remove larger plastic debris from the water, but lack the fine scale needed to recover microplastics. These small plastic particles can be ingested and end up in the tissues of marine animals, thus entering the food chain where they become a health problem and potentially carcinogenic to humans. Plastic waste accounts for 80% of all marine pollution, with between 8 and 10 million metric tons of plastic ending up in the ocean each year, according to the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

“We were inspired by how this snail collects food particles at the interface (water and air) to design a device that could possibly collect microplastics in the ocean or on the surface of a body of water,” said Sunghwan “Sunny” Jung, professor and director of graduate studies in the Department of Biological and Environmental Engineering in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS). Jung is the lead author of a study, “Optimum free surface pumping using a corrugated mat“, which was published online at Nature Communications .

Inspired by a small, slow snail, Cornell scientists have developed a type of robot that will one day be able to collect microplastics from the surfaces of oceans, seas and lakes. Credit: Jason Koski/Cornell University

The prototype, modified from an existing design, would need to be expanded to be practical in a real-world environment. The researchers used a 3D printer to make a flexible, carpet-like sheet capable of corrugating. A helical structure at the bottom of the sheet rotates like a corkscrew to make the mat undulate and create a traveling wave in the water.

Analyzing the movement of the fluid was key to this investigation.

“We needed to understand fluid flow to characterize pumping behavior,” Jung said. The fluid pumping system based on the snail technique is open to air. The researchers calculated that a similar closed system, where the pump is closed and uses a tube to suck in water and particles, would require large energy inputs to operate. On the other hand, the open snail-type system is much more efficient. For example, the prototype, although small, runs on just 5 volts of electricity and at the same time sucks up water effectively, Jung said.

Because of the weight of the battery and motor, researchers may need to attach a flotation device to the robot to prevent it from sinking, Jung said.

Anupam Pandey, a former postdoctoral researcher in Jung’s lab and currently an assistant professor of mechanical engineering at Syracuse University, is the first author of the paper.

More information:

Anupam Pandey et al, Optimal Free Surface Pumping Using a Corrugated Carpet, Nature Communications(2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-43059-8

Provided by Cornell University

