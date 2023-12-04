Mon. Dec 4th, 2023

    ‘Cruel’ Jonathan Majors Had ‘Pattern of Abuse’ Before Assault, Prosecutors Charge

    ‘Cruel’ Jonathan Majors Had ‘Pattern of Abuse’ Before Assault, Prosecutors Charge

    Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    Long before Jonathan Majors allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend in the back of a chauffeured car, the actor “engaged in a cruel and manipulative pattern of abuse” against choreographer Grace Jabbari, New York prosecutors claimed in court on Monday.

    Prosecutors allege that Majors was emotionally and psychologically abusive throughout their two-year relationship, including throwing household items at a wall during a fight and yanking Jabbari’s headphones out while she was running to berate her. In another recorded altercation, Majors insisted he was “a great man” before demanding that Jabbari live up to the standards of Coretta Scott King, prosecutors say.

    “The psychological and physical effects of domestic violence take a devastating mental toll on the victims,” Assistant District Attorney Michael Perez said during opening arguments in Manhattan criminal court. “On March 25, 2023, the defendant, Jonathan Majors, committed domestic violence against his then-romantic partner.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

