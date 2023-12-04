Nick Pickard has ‘secretly raised millions for charities’ as Hollyoaks co-star Ashley Taylor Dawson praises I’m A Celeb star’s ‘years of hard work’

<!–

Nick Pickard has “secretly raised millions for charity” and his Hollyoaks co-star Ashley Taylor Dawson praised his “years of hard work”.

The actor, 48, who currently stars in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity, is the soap’s longest-serving cast member, playing Tony Hutchinson since the first episode in 1995.

Ashley, 41, who plays Darren Osborne in the soap, revealed that Nick organizes charity football matches and even “washes the kit and puts on a quilt”.

Praising his co-star in an interview with Sunexplained: “Nick reaches out to charities, the amount of work he’s done over the years, we’ve raised millions and that’s all down to Nick and all the hard work he does, the organisation, goes further. beyond organizing the games.

“He makes the kits, he gets the transportation, he sorts the hotels, he does everything and he does it on his own, and that’s commendable.”

Ashley added: “He’ll have everyone meet at his house and put together a full presentation for all of us.” He cleans all the kits, puts them in bags, labels them and does all of that himself.

Friends and family of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here stars have started arriving in Australia.

First to arrive at Brisbane Airport on Tuesday morning was Nick’s girlfriend Sarah Corrin.

She told MailOnline she has been begging family and friends to vote for the Hollyoaks actor for his first Bushtucker trial.

“I have yet to watch him do a Bushtucker test and all my friends and family are like, ‘What are we going to do?’ And I keep saying, ‘Vote! Vote “and people say you shouldn’t vote for him, but I think so! I think I’d enjoy it,” he said.

“I’ve heard a lot of people say we haven’t seen him on screen enough,” he added.

The 48-year-old is the longest-serving soap actor on Hollyoaks (playing Tony Hutchinson for 28 years), but he is one of the only celebrities on this year's show who has not yet been voted in for a Bushtucker trial.

Sarah said: “It’s nice that people can see the Nick side of him and not just Tony.” But you haven’t seen it all yet. I’ve wanted him to do it for years.

“He’s very competitive and a good team player, so I’ve always said that of all the things he could do, I’m a Celebrity would be a good fit for him.”

The couple live together in Liverpool but their relationship has remained out of the public eye.

“I’m really surprised I haven’t seen him have a hunger tantrum. He’s the most upbeat and positive person you’ll ever meet, but don’t mess with him or his food.

“When people go to the Trials, he says, ‘Don’t worry if you don’t get all the stars,’ but I know inside he says, ‘You have to get all the stars.’”