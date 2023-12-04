Trump says he was ‘angry’ and ‘eating too much’ after January 6, pushing back on Liz Cheney’s claims that McCarthy visited him at Mar-a-Lago because he wasn’t eating

Former President Donald Trump before a speech in Anaheim, Calif., on September 29, 2023.

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said he had been “eating too much” and wasn’t depressed in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol, refuting claims made by former Rep. Liz Cheney about his well-being at the time.

In an early-morning post on Truth Social, Trump blasted the ex-Wyoming congresswoman as “crazy” and pushed back against comments made in her forthcoming book, “Oath and Honor,” where she alleged that then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had traveled to Mar-a-Lago to see the former president because his staffers were concerned that he wasn’t eating.

“I was not depressed, I WAS ANGRY, and it was not that I was not eating, it was that I was eating too much,” he wrote. “But that’s not why Keven McCarthy was there. He was at Mar-a-Lago to get my support, and to bring the Republican Party together – Only good intentions.”

Trump then proceeded to blast Cheney over her 2022 GOP primary loss to now-Rep. Harriet Hageman, before accusing her of working with others on the House January 6 panel to “delete and destroy the evidence and findings of the committee.”

Cheney in her book wrote that she questioned why McCarthy, who at the time was angling to flip the House in 2022 and assume the speakership, had made the decision to travel to South Florida to see Trump.

“Mar-a-Lago? What the hell, Kevin?” Cheney asked McCarthy at the time.

“They’re really worried,” McCarthy told Cheney, who at the time was the chair of the House Republican Conference. “Trump’s not eating, so they asked me to come see him.”

“Yeah, he’s really depressed,” McCarthy added, according to the book.

Cheney, who once consulted with the Trump White House on legislative matters as a member of GOP leadership, is now one of the most vocal conservative critics of the former president’s 2024 campaign.

During a Monday interview on NBC’s “Today,” Cheney said that if the election choices are between President Joe Biden and Trump, then it’ll be a vote on the preservation of democracy in the country.

Cheney’s forthcoming book will be released on Tuesday.

