Your nose is the window to your brain and some life-threatening infections

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

“Don’t pick your nose!” They may have told you this when you were a child. As an adult you wonder: is it really that bad to remove snot with your finger?

A recent study suggests that you should definitely listen to the advice.

Research linked nose picking to a increased likelihood of becoming infected with SARS-CoV-2the virus that causes COVID-19.

If you contracted COVID-19 in the last few years, even if you didn’t pick your nose, you may have also lost your sense of smell.

The reason for this is that your brain is surrounded by several physical and immune barriers to keep it safe from pathogens. But there’s a chink in his armor: your nose.

This is the shortest distance from the outside world to your brain.

Let’s take a closer look and break down exactly what this means.

Lynn Nazareth studies how viruses enter the brain from the nose at CSIRO’s Australian Center for Disease Preparedness.(Supplied: Lynn Nazareth)

The nose-to-brain link

The olfactory system is responsible for your sense of smell.

The “olfactory” structures of the system are located on the roof of the nose, which is lined by specialized tissue called the olfactory epithelium.

It is formed by a layer of epithelial cells, which filter the air you breathe and secrete mucus, which surround the olfactory neurons or nerve cells.

Anatomy of the olfactory system.(ABC: Julie Ramsden)

One end of each neuron is directly exposed to the air you breathe and the other end extends through the nose and into the brain.

As the neurons progress toward the nasal cavity, they are wrapped in a layer of special cells called glia to form the olfactory nerve.

It eventually fuses with a part of the brain called the olfactory bulb.

The entire system is only a few centimeters long.

While this is great when it comes to detecting odors in the air and transmitting this information to the brain, it can be quite deadly when dangerous microbes, including some bacteria, viruses, parasites, and even a brain-eating amoeba, use this same pathway. enter the brain and cause infections.

Are we totally defenseless against microbes?

Not precisely. We have some strategies in hand, starting with the snot.

Although snot is disgusting, it is rich in antimicrobial enzymes and plays an important role in forming a physical and chemical barrier on the inner lining of the nose, preventing microbes from adhering to it.

Snot may be gross, but it’s good for you.(Getty Images: Estela)

However, damage to mucus-producing epithelial cells, which can occur after physical trauma or injury to the lining of the nose, can make you more susceptible to potentially serious infections caused by some bacteria (see below).

Specialized olfactory glial cells, which surround neurons, can eat and destroy. a variety of pathogens.

And we also have access to a variety of immune cells that fight infections in our nose.

Finally, inside our brain we have specialized immune cells called microglia that fight microbes.

However, while these layers of immune cells are excellent at stopping Most viruses enter our brain, this line of defense may not always be as effective in immunocompromised people

How does the COVID-19 virus compare to other bugs?

While some microbes are cause for concern, it’s important to spot the stinky ones.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were fears that the SARS-CoV-2 virus could infect the olfactory nerve and travel to the brain.

But now we know that this virus does, in fact, infect the epithelial cells right next to the olfactory neurons, so fortunately, the the infection appears to remain restricted to these cells.

However, as epithelial cells support the efficient functioning of olfactory nerve cells, they may partially contribute to the loss of smell experienced during COVID-19 infection.

Confocal microscope image of a mouse olfactory neuron (red) with a highly pathogenic influenza strain (green).(Supplied: Lynn Nazareth)

While SARS-CoV-2 may not enter the brain through the nose, some viruses such as influenza, herpes simplex (which causes cold sores), Nipah, West Nile, and polio can sometimes spread to the brain after nose infections.

Some bacteria that cause some respiratory conditions, such as Chlyamydia pneumoniae, and a soil-dwelling bacteria endemic to northern Australia called Burkholderia pseudomallei They have also been reported to travel to the brain, especially after an injury to the lining of the nose.

Worst of all, however, is a brain-eating amoeba called Naegleria fowleri. This potentially deadly insect is found in warm, unchlorinated waters around the world, including Australia.

Can we stop brain infection?

Brain infections are rare, but are often misdiagnosed and have a high mortality rate.

In “The Art of War,” ancient Chinese military strategist Sun Tzu wrote: “Victorious warriors win first and then go to war.” To truly prevent brain infections, we must spend time strategizing and understanding our enemies.

At CSIRO we develop models of the olfactory system in a dish. Using these 3D cellular models, we sought to understand how viral infections can start and spread from the olfactory system to the brain.

A 3D olfactory organoid grown in the laboratory.(Supplied: Lynn Nazareth)

Through this information, we hope to develop targeted therapies to combat infections.

Another effective approach is the use of nasal vaccines.

These vaccines not only do not require needles (and are often administered as a spray), but they are also excellent at activating a local immune response within the nose and, through this, restricting viral replication and spread.

There is currently a nasal spray flu vaccine available in the U.S. Similarly, there are some ongoing clinical trials for nasal COVID-19 vaccines, and India and China have approved their use as a booster.

However, as we are still trying to understand their effectiveness, it may take a while before they are available here in Australia.

To choose or not to choose? That is the question

So is it safe to pick your nose? While nose picking doesn’t harm the inside of your nose, this act (aside from being gross) is also a great way to introduce new and potentially dangerous pathogens into your nose.

Given its proximity to the brain, mining green gold might not be the smartest thing to do.

But if you’re an avid nose picker and feel like you’re losing all hope, fear not! Fair Wash and sanitize your hands thoroughly before embarking on your next nasal dig.

It may seem glamorous, but using a neti pot to clean your nose is potentially dangerous.(Getty Images: Agencia_sur)

And if you’re tempted to rinse away the mucus with a nasal irrigation device like a neti pot instead of picking your nose, be careful.

Be sure to use pre-boiled, sterilized, or distilled water to reduce the chances of infectious bacteria or even brain-eating amoebas like Naegleria fowleri to enter.

Lynn Nazareth is a postdoctoral researcher at CSIRO. She is also one of ABC RN’s Top 5 Scientists for 2023.