    Tyler Goodson of ‘S-Town’ Podcast Killed in Alabama Police Standoff

    Tyler Goodson of ‘S-Town’ Podcast Killed in Alabama Police Standoff

    Sarah Knorr/picture alliance via Getty Images

    Tyler Goodson, a character from the hit podcast S-Town, was shot and killed by police over the weekend.

    Woodstock, Alabama Mayor Jeff Dodson wrote in an email Monday morning: “Tyler was well known and loved by myself, his family and this community. That love extends far beyond due to the S-Town podcast. Please remember at this time that he is so much more than a character to the fans who loved him. This young man was a father, son, brother and friend to many.”

    The mayor also said that police arrived at Goodson’s home in response to a 911 call and several additional law enforcement groups were requested for backup.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

