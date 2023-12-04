Tyler Goodson of ‘S-Town’ Podcast Killed in Alabama Police Standoff

Sarah Knorr/picture alliance via Getty Images

Tyler Goodson, a character from the hit podcast S-Town, was shot and killed by police over the weekend.

Woodstock, Alabama Mayor Jeff Dodson wrote in an email Monday morning: “Tyler was well known and loved by myself, his family and this community. That love extends far beyond due to the S-Town podcast. Please remember at this time that he is so much more than a character to the fans who loved him. This young man was a father, son, brother and friend to many.”

The mayor also said that police arrived at Goodson’s home in response to a 911 call and several additional law enforcement groups were requested for backup.

