Tue. Dec 5th, 2023

    Israeli Airstrike in Gaza Reportedly Kills 9 Relatives of CNN Producer

    Dec 4, 2023 , , , , ,
    Israeli Airstrike in Gaza Reportedly Kills 9 Relatives of CNN Producer

    Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

    A Gaza-based producer for CNN said Monday that nine of his relatives were killed by an Israeli airstrike on Sunday in the northern Gaza Strip—the same day a separate strike leveled his family’s home.

    In an article on the destruction, CNN called Sunday a “dark day” for the family of Ibrahim Dahman, a 36-year-old journalist who reported from Gaza for over a month after Hamas’ Oct. 7 raid before he evacuated to Egypt with his pregnant wife and kids.

    Sunday’s fatal strike hit a building where Dahman’s aunt lived in Beit Lahia, CNN reported, about three miles from the nearest checkpoint on Gaza’s northern border with Israel.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

