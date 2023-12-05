Israeli Airstrike in Gaza Reportedly Kills 9 Relatives of CNN Producer

Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

A Gaza-based producer for CNN said Monday that nine of his relatives were killed by an Israeli airstrike on Sunday in the northern Gaza Strip—the same day a separate strike leveled his family’s home.

In an article on the destruction, CNN called Sunday a “dark day” for the family of Ibrahim Dahman, a 36-year-old journalist who reported from Gaza for over a month after Hamas’ Oct. 7 raid before he evacuated to Egypt with his pregnant wife and kids.

Sunday’s fatal strike hit a building where Dahman’s aunt lived in Beit Lahia, CNN reported, about three miles from the nearest checkpoint on Gaza’s northern border with Israel.

Read more at The Daily Beast.