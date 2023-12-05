Hot seat reshuffle! Allison Langdon’s replacement on A Current Affair has been officially announced, less than a year after she joined the show as a new host.

<!–

Allison Langdon is leaving her hosting duties on A Current Affair to take a much-needed annual leave.

The Channel Nine star, who joined the show earlier this year, will be replaced by experienced journalist and former 2GB radio presenter Deborah Knight.

‘On the bench for @acurrentaffair9 for a couple of weeks while @allisonlangdon enjoys a break. Tune in!’ Deb wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

It’s unclear how long Ally will be gone, but it appears it will only be for summer vacation.

Last year, Allison announced her departure from the Today show after three years so she could begin her new role as ACA host in January.

She revealed she received invaluable advice from the woman who took the coveted position after 17 years at the helm: Tracy Grimshaw.

“I spoke to Trace a lot before the presenter’s announcement and remember a conversation we had while she was driving before her last show,” he told The Herald Sun.

‘She said, “Be yourself, Ally, and follow what you want to follow.”‘

Allison went on to say that Tracy advised her to know her audience.

‘She told me to listen to the ACA audience; “They’re smart, they know what they’re talking about, but they find their own way and they’re authentic,” Allison explained.

Channel Nine confirmed in December 2022 that Ally would be leaving her co-presenting role on Today to replace the outgoing Grimshaw.

60 Minutes reporter Sarah Abo stepped in to take Ally’s place alongside Karl Stefanovic as Today’s new co-host.

Ally denied rumors of a “professional rivalry” between her and her former colleague Stefanovic, describing him as a “brother” to her.

She has since settled into her role on ACA, with viewers praising her compassionate approach to difficult stories.