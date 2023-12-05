Spain’s Queen Letizia’s Former Brother-in-Law Says They Had an Affair

Ritzau Scanpix/Ida Marie Odgaard via Reuters

The Spanish royal family has been rocked by an astonishing claim on social media that Queen Letizia had an affair during the early years of her marriage to King Felipe.

Businessman Jaime del Burgo, a Spanish/British entrepreneur who dated Letizia before she was married Felipe in 2004 and who then married Letizia’s sister in 2012, claimed on X over the weekend that he and Letizia had romantic assignations after she married the now King Felipe.

Del Burgo shared an image of Letizia on social media in which she is visibly pregnant (her daughters were born in 2005 and 2007) and claimed that Letizia sent him the photo while they were having an affair with the message: “Love. I am wearing your pashmina. It is like feeling you by my side. It looks after me. Protects me. I am counting the hours until we see each other again, love you, get out of here. Yours.”

