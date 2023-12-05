The Best Luxe Gifts Under $100 That Don’t Scream Cheap

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Retailers.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The holiday season is officially here, which can only mean one thing: credit card debt. Just kidding… kind of. It’s often hard to know which products are worth actually shelling out for, especially when you have a budget in mind. But that doesn’t mean you don’t want that said gift to look budget-friendly.

There’s no denying that inflation has left many of us a bit more strapped for cash this holiday season, so we did the research and scrolling for you to find affordable gifts that still feel luxe. Scroll through below to check our favorite holiday gifts that look fancy but are priced at $100 and under.

Read more at The Daily Beast.