Tue. Dec 5th, 2023

    News

    The Best Luxe Gifts Under $100 That Don’t Scream Cheap

    By

    Dec 5, 2023 , , , ,
    The Best Luxe Gifts Under $100 That Don’t Scream Cheap

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Retailers.

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    The holiday season is officially here, which can only mean one thing: credit card debt. Just kidding… kind of. It’s often hard to know which products are worth actually shelling out for, especially when you have a budget in mind. But that doesn’t mean you don’t want that said gift to look budget-friendly.

    There’s no denying that inflation has left many of us a bit more strapped for cash this holiday season, so we did the research and scrolling for you to find affordable gifts that still feel luxe. Scroll through below to check our favorite holiday gifts that look fancy but are priced at $100 and under.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Mitchell Johnson reveals a text message from David Warner that was “quite personal” was the catalyst for an explosive column questioning the outgoing Test player’s SCG swan song.

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    Supporting Siblings in Foster Care Through the Transition

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    Kindle Paperwhite review: Amazon’s midrange e-reader remains an unbeatable value

    Dec 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Mitchell Johnson reveals a text message from David Warner that was “quite personal” was the catalyst for an explosive column questioning the outgoing Test player’s SCG swan song.

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    Supporting Siblings in Foster Care Through the Transition

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    Kindle Paperwhite review: Amazon’s midrange e-reader remains an unbeatable value

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    ChatGPT will no longer comply if you ask it to repeat a word ‘forever’— after a recent prompt revealed training data and personal info

    Dec 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy