Westpac discontinuation sparks customer fury after Australians unable to access their money: ‘The problem of a cashless society’

Westpac customers have gone on a rampage at the bank after they were unable to access their accounts for eight hours.

Some customers reported that upon logging into their app they found zero dollars in their accounts, while others discovered their cards had been deleted.

The outage was first reported around 9pm on Monday, with Westpac confirming online and mobile banking services had resumed shortly after 5am on Tuesday.

Many have since expressed outrage at the bank and questioned how a cashless society would work with many businesses now relying solely on mobile payments.

Many Westpac customers expressed frustration

One woman said she couldn’t sleep because she feared she had been hacked.

‘I could not sleep last night. I was terrified that I had been hacked. Optus compensated me for his interruption. What will it offer me for my stress?’ one tweeted.

‘Is not sufficient. This shouldn’t even be a problem. And you want us to go completely cashless? I do not think. Without banks it seems safer,” said another.

‘An SMS or email informing me? I put gas in my car and couldn’t pay. Luckily I have cash! I thought I had been hacked and tried to ask for help because there was nothing on your website and then found out you don’t answer phones after 8pm Better communication needed Westpac!’ one person tweeted.

‘How long did it take to restore, more than 8 hours? How is everyone enjoying a taste of that cashless society? another wrote.

Customers said they had logged into their mobile banking apps and discovered that all accounts had disappeared.

Others couldn’t log in at all.

Customers were also frustrated that Westpac had broken the news of the outage on social media rather than on its website, or via text message or email.

More than 10,000 people reported not being able to access their account on Down Detector, a platform that records outages.

Westpac had provided regular updates throughout the night.

“We are aware that customers are currently experiencing issues accessing their account information in mobile and online banking,” the bank tweeted when the outage was first reported.

‘Our teams are working to solve the problem. “We apologize for any inconvenience and will continue to share updates here.”

Westpac immediately apologized to customers following the outage.

“We want to apologize to all of our customers who were affected by the overnight issue,” the bank tweeted.

“We recognize this took too long to resolve and we thank customers for their patience.”