Kylie Jenner shows off her slender abs in a festive red crop top and sweatpants as she continues to tease more looks from Khy’s upcoming release.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Now you can get into the Christmas spirit with the help of fashion designer Kylie Jenner.

The reality star, 26, modeled an all-red look from her upcoming Khy collection, Drop 003, on Monday.

The range consists of track pants, a hoodie and a crop top. It’s available in a variety of colors, including holiday favorite crimson, and will officially be available for purchase on December 7.

In photos posted to her Instagram, Kylie showed off her slender abs as she posed up a storm with a smoldering look.

The Kardashian star sported a sleek hairstyle with finger waves and a fresh-looking makeup palette as she posed in front of a white background.

Kylie Jenner to launch range of festive red clothing just in time for the holidays

Kylie captioned the post: ‘003 sweatshirt and t-shirt release coming to @khy on December 7th made the most comfortable clothing for the season. Preview now at khy.com and be sure to register for early access.

The social media sensation has been teasing Drop 003 for the past few days.

On Sunday night, the bombshell uploaded a single image of herself sitting on a black folding chair while showing off her flat tummy in color-blocked layers from Drop 003.

Her raven locks were cropped above her ears and arranged in a deep, precise side part with finger waves.

The mother-of-two, who shares daughter Stormi, five, and son Aire, 22 months, with ex Travis Scott, wore black sweatpants with a waistband that hit just below her belly button.

She wore a red long-sleeved crew-neck shirt as a base, and added a heather gray short-sleeved shirt on top before finishing with a black crew-neck tank top.

In a caption to her 398 million followers, Kylie wrote: ‘KHY DROP 003 sweatshirts and t-shirts available 07/12!!!!! Preview now and sign up for early access at khy.com.’

It comes a day after she uploaded video clips of the other items in the collection.

The Kardashian star sported a sleek hairstyle with finger waves and a fresh-looking makeup palette as she posed in front of a white background.

The new additions will drop on December 7.

Jenner previewed more looks from Khy’s third launch on Sunday night

It comes a day after she uploaded video clips of her wearing other pieces from the collection.

One look included a backless black mini dress that she modeled in a video. She also shared a video of clothes in red, gray and black hanging on a mobile clothes rack.

The title read: ‘DROP 003 available 7/12′. @khy khy.com.’

And a post shared on Saturday read: ‘@khy releases 003 just in time for the holidays. revelation coming soon.”

Kylie garnered hundreds of thousands of likes from her devoted fan base.

At the end of October, Jenner surprised her fans by presenting her new clothing line.

She introduced the outfit project with a single photo of herself wearing a black faux fur trench coat with zipper details.

Earlier this week she uploaded videos of her wearing other pieces from the collection.

A new look includes a backless black mini dress and other items in red, gray and black hanging on a moving rack.

In the caption, she simply wrote “meet khy” and tagged her Instagram handle in the snap.

Accompanying the range’s arrival was a Wall Street Journal cover story describing their latest business venture.

The new business kicked off with a star-studded launch party whose guest list included big sister Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

The news of her new company was received with enthusiasm and criticism from fans, some praising the businesswoman and others complaining about the prices, which Kylie considers affordable.