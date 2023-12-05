Julia Roberts reflects on her past relationship with ex Matthew Perry and says she has “all good thoughts and feelings” about the late star, a month after his shocking death aged 54.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Julia Roberts opened up about her past relationship with her ex Matthew Perry a month after the actor’s heartbreaking death.

The actress, 56, opened up about her memories of the Friends star while promoting her new film Leave the World Behind.

In an interview with Entertainment tonight He said he had “all good thoughts and feelings” about the star who died Oct. 28 at age 54 at his home in Los Angeles.

The couple met when the Oscar winner was chosen to appear as a guest on Friends in 1996.

She played a childhood classmate of Chandler Bing in the episode titled ‘The One After the Super Bowl.’

The actress, who was seen stepping out in New York on Monday wearing blue, yellow and white plaid pants, a black turtleneck and a camel coat accompanied by security, enjoyed her brief time on the hit comedy. “Everyone was very welcoming to me as kind of a unique character and it was a really fun time,” she told the outlet.

“The sudden passing of someone so young is heartbreaking,” he said.

“I think, you know, it helps us all appreciate what we have and move forward in a positive way as best we can.”

What fans of the show may not have known at the time is that Julia and Matthew shared a three-month relationship.

The late actor wrote about it in his memoir Friends, Love and the Terrible Big Thing.

In the book, Matthew revealed that he was a romantic at heart and charmed the Pretty Woman actress before their first meeting.

“I sent her three dozen red roses and the card said, ‘The only thing more exciting than the prospect of you doing the show is that I finally have an excuse to send you flowers,’” she wrote.

In the days before texting was common, the couple used another form of written communication to exchange messages with each other.

“Three or four times a day I would sit by my fax machine and watch the piece of paper slowly reveal its next missive,” he explained.

“I was so excited that some nights I would find myself at a party sharing a flirtatious exchange with an attractive woman and interrupting the conversation so I could run home and see if a new fax had arrived.”

Looking back on the relationship, the comedian fondly recalled, “It was like she was put on this planet to make the world smile, and now, in particular, me.” He was smiling like a 15-year-old on his first date.’

When the Something to Talk About star filmed her episode of Friends, they were already a couple.

In an appearance on The Late Show With David Letterman, actress Mary Reilly confirmed their relationship.

However, Matthew’s insecurities interfered with his happiness.

Two months later, I was single,” he wrote.

‘Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had always been sure she was going to break up with me. Why wouldn’t she do it? I wasn’t enough; It could never be enough; She was broken, bent, she was not worthy of being loved,” the beloved star wrote.

“Rather than face the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts,” he admitted.

Matthew said his insecurities led him to break up with Julia.

“She could have considered herself slumming it with a TV guy, and the TV guy was now breaking up with her. I can’t begin to describe the look of confusion on her face.

Julia’s latest film has a homage to Friends.

“It’s beautiful that he can be honored in that way, or that the show can be honored, coincidentally, at this time,” said his co-star Mahershala Ali.

“It’s pretty good that I have a little space there.”

Leave The World Behind is showing in theaters and will begin streaming on Netflix starting December 8.