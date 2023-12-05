Former Miss Universe Australia Francesca Hung stuns in a white satin and pearl dress as she marries real estate agent Nick Lowry during the magical Palm Beach ceremony.

<!–

Former Miss Universe Australia Francesca Hung married her partner Nicholas Lowry in a stunning ceremony at the Dunes in Palm Beach, Sydney, last week.

The 29-year-old model took to Instagram on Monday to announce that they officially tied the knot on December 1.

‘1.12.23. The day I married my best friend,’ she wrote.

For her special day, Hung stunned in an exquisite one-shoulder dress by Oglia-Loro Couture with Jimmy Choo pumps.

The brunette beauty was also adorned in pearls – she wore several strands around her neck with large matching earrings.

She also wore a veil attached to her sleek ’90s-style hairstyle.

Meanwhile, Lowry looked dapper in a black and white three-piece suit paired with a bow tie.

In an interview with Vogue AustraliaHung said that when it came to her dress, “I wanted something timeless and something that I could look back on in 50 years and still be in love with.”

Speaking about her nuptials, Hung said the venue has significant meaning for both her and her partner, describing it as a place that carries sentimental value for their relationship.

“We both spent a lot of time on the northern beaches growing up and as a couple,” he explained.

Hung also revealed that Lowry orchestrated a surprise proposal at Crown in December 2021, cleverly arranging a fake work engagement to get her there for the special moment.

“I arrived at The Crown ready to work and the PR team showed me to a room, and when I opened the door, Nick was standing at the end of a hallway covered in rose petals,” she said.

Before their engagement, the couple had been in a relationship for five years.

