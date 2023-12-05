Joe Biden Should Hope the GOP Votes to Impeach Him

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Christmas came early this year for Democrats. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson suggested on Saturday that the House is poised to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, saying it’s “a necessary step,” and that he believes Republicans have the votes to do it.

To which Biden and the Democrats should be saying, “Please don’t throw me into the briar patch!” This development could be great on many levels for Uncle Joe.

If this sounds crazy and counterintuitive, it’s only because we live in crazy times. Fifty years ago, the mere threat of impeachment was enough to drive President Richard Nixon from office. Twenty-five years ago, impeachment became something President Bill Clinton could survive politically, even if it cast a pall over his presidency and reputation.

