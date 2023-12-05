Christian Kirk hurts his groin on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ FIRST PLAY of Monday Night Football, going down and rolling in pain after making a catch.

Christian Kirk was wide open while catching Trevor Lawrence

But the receiver appeared to strain a muscle in the process for the Jaguars.

DailyMail.com provides the latest international sports news.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Christian Kirk injured his groin on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first play of Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence spotted Kirk with a 26-yard pass and the receiver was wide open when he jumped and made the catch.

But he landed awkwardly and remained on the ground, rolling in pain before finally limping off the field and returning to the locker room.

He was listed as questionable to return due to fears of a muscle injury.

The Jags then scored a touchdown on the drive through Travis Etienne to take an early lead in the game.

Christian Kirk appeared to strain his groin muscle while making an early catch for the Jaguars.

But a major injury to Kirk would be a blow to the Jaguars, who have gotten better and better as the NFL season progresses.

The team lost two of its first three games of the season, against the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, before winning seven of the next eight.

The team leads the AFC South with an 8-3 record entering Monday Night Football.

Incredibly, it’s the first time the Jaguars have played Monday Night Football since 2011.