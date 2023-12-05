Lauren Boebert could be booted from her seat thanks to donations from stars including Ryan Reynolds and Barbra Streisand

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Ryan Reynolds and Barbra Streisand are among the stars trying to unseat Colorado’s disgraced Republican representative. Lauren Boebert by donating to her Democratic rival’s campaign.

The A-Listers were joined by Eagles founder Don Henley, actor and director Rob Reiner, as well as Johnny Cash’s daughter Rosanne Cash to donate to Adam Frisch’s 2023 campaign.

The data shows that Reynolds has donated $1,500 to Frisch’s campaign, Henley has donated $6,600, Streisand has donated $1,000, Reiner has donated $3,300 and Cash has donated $550.

In a delicious irony, Boebert, who became a grandmother earlier this year at just 36, faces losing her seat months after her sordid behavior during a performance of Beetlejuice at Denver’s Buell Theater in September.

Surveillance footage captured the staunch family values ​​conservative rubbing Democratic date Quinn Gallagher’s crotch while fondling her breasts.

Boebert was also filmed taking selfies using a flash during the show and vaping, much to the dismay of her fellow theatergoers.

Upon being kicked out of the show, Boebert was even seen pointing her finger at a theater staff member and yelling, “Do you know who I am?” them.

It is unclear whether Hollywood’s attempt to unseat her is due to her repeated missteps in the theater, although the stars who have spoken out against her are also prominent liberals.

Boebert is seen using her phone during a performance of Beetlejuice in Denver in September, and Hollywood’s cream of the crop are now joining the attempts to unseat her.

Boebert is also seen smoking a vaporizer during the show, a clear violation of theater rules.

Campaign finance data shows several celebrities have donated to Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s Democratic rival.

Adam Frisch is trying to unseat Boebert in the 2024 election. He narrowly lost to her by just 564 votes in the 2022 midterm elections.

Boebert is seen baring her teeth in the theater lobby after being ejected and also pointed the finger at staff.

Last week, Boebert took to Twitter to try to use Frisch’s celebrity endorsements to increase her campaign donations.

“My opponent is heavily funded by dark money from Soros and even Hollywood liberals like Barbra Streisand and Ryan Reynolds,” he said.

‘I need your help. Can I count on your support today for the critical November end-of-month deadline?

Frisch has raised $7,769,641.43 between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, 2023, Boebert has raised $2,435,743.58 in the same period, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Boebert initially lied about her behavior by issuing a sarcastic statement denying her sordid antics.

But he changed his mind when surveillance footage revealed the unseemly truth and later apologized, claiming his behavior was due to anxiety over his recent divorce.

“The last few days have been difficult and humiliating, and I am so sorry,” he wrote in a statement.

“There is no perfect plan for getting through a difficult, public divorce, which in recent months has been a challenging personal time for me and my entire family.”

Boebert narrowly defeated Frisch in the 2022 midterm elections, winning by just 564 votes, but is determined to unseat her in 2024.

“She didn’t even win her home county,” Frisch told DailyMail.com. “Only a small handful of members of Congress lose her home county.”

Boebert’s date Quinn Gallagher, pictured, was dumped after the firebrand congresswoman discovered her Democratic politics.

“I’m not going to spend my time on an Oversight Committee yelling and screaming at tech executives about why they don’t have more followers on Twitter,” he said, referring to Boebert and the Committee’s Big Tech censorship revenge tour. of Supervision.

Frisch criticized her opponent for “not focusing on the job but on herself.”

‘There’s a farm bill every six years and she doesn’t want to work on it. She doesn’t want to be on the Agriculture Committee, she wants to be on the Oversight Committee.’

“The only thing you see of her is, you know, the committee of ghosts and goblins.”

‘The number of heads that shake a little with discouragement at the Chamber of Commerce and the most right-wing communities because they know it. “They know it’s a shame,” said the Democratic candidate.