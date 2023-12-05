Tue. Dec 5th, 2023

    Dagne Dover’s New Carry-on Edit Is Here & It’s Full of Holiday Gifts

    Dagne Dover’s New Carry-on Edit Is Here & It’s Full of Holiday Gifts

    I don’t break up with a bag easily. I tend to let my totes, backpacks, and purses carry on until they literally fall apart at the seams before I move on to the next. This probably explains why I’m oddly attached to a Dagne Dover backpack I purchased over five years ago as my carry-all bag, and the green neoprene bag is anything but on its last leg.

    This lightweight, easy-to-clean backpack carries all my family and I’s everyday essentials—from a change of clothes, to snacks, to books, you name it—without looking like it’s about to break. So you can probably understand my excitement when Dagne Dover announced they released a line of carry-on travel bags and accessories back in October—a streamlined, functional collection that makes traveling in an organized fashion an absolute breeze.

