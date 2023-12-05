Trump is selling $35 Christmas wrapping paper emblazoned with his mug shot

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a commit to caucus campaign event at the Whiskey River bar on December 02, 2023 in Ankeny, Iowa.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Donald Trump is selling Christmas wrapping paper featuring his mug shot — for $35.A single purchase will give fans three sheets of wrapping paper filled with Trump’s mug shot.Trump is also selling $25 Christmas stockings, through which he said fans would get “GREAT things.”

Former President Donald Trump is continuing to milk his mugshot, this time with a Christmas wrapping paper featuring his scowling face from August’s Georgia indictment.

Fans of Trump will need to spend $35 to clinch the “Never Surrender” wrapping paper, which is filled with black-and-white images of Trump’s mug shot photoshopped with a Santa hat.

The purchase includes three sheets of 21-inch by 39-inch wrapping paper.

“Do you tackle the holidays with the same level of determination that President Trump fends off the Democrats’ never-ending witch hunts?” Trump’s team wrote in a campaign message on November 26.

“Yes? Then there’s only ONE wrapping paper that YOU should be using this Christmas,” the message continued.

According to Trump’s team, the $35 wrapping paper is the only one “authorized by President Trump himself!”

The former president is also selling a “limited edition” Christmas stocking featuring his mug shot with the words “Never Surrender!” written on its cuff.

Made of “premium scuba foam,” the 13-inch stocking retails for $25 apiece, per Trump’s website.

In a promotional message, Trump’s team wrote that the former president had received word from “very reliable sources” that President Joe Biden would get coal in his stocking this Christmas.

Those same sources, the message said, indicated that Trump’s fans should expect “GREAT things” this Christmas. Supporters should thus purchase Trump’s stockings for a space to deposit these aforementioned great things, the message added.

Trump’s mug shot has featured heavily on his promotional material and merchandise since he was indicted by a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia on August 14.

The former president made $7.1 million from the photo in August alone, his campaign told Politico. His fundraising team sells a range of products featuring the mugshot, including shirts, posters, coffee mugs, and bumper stickers.

Most items are priced above $15.

Trump is vying for the GOP nomination in 2024, and is considered a strong frontrunner, with polls indicating that he could command a 60% share of total Republican votes.

Read the original article on Business Insider