Cheer’s Monica Aldama announces plan to RETIRE from coaching after 30 years… a month after lawsuit accusing her of covering up a cheerleader’s sexual assault was dismissed

Monica Aldama, head coach of an elite cheerleading team featured in the hit Netflix docuseries Cheer, announced her plans to retire on Sunday.

After 30 years of coaching the Navarro Cheer team and bringing home 17 National Championship trophies since 2000, the 51-year-old revealed that this will be her last semester as a coach in a lengthy Instagram post.

“If you had asked me 30 years ago where my life was headed, I never would have thought I would be coaching cheerleading, certainly not for three decades,” she began in a lengthy Instagram post.

‘When I was a young and naive 22-year-old, I had big plans for my future. I just knew that one day I would make it to Wall Street and build my business empire. It’s funny how life works. God knew what he had in store for me and what my purpose was going to be. “I took what I thought was going to be a temporary coaching job, but here we are 30 seasons later.”

‘God knew exactly what my passion was and opened the door for me to share that passion with others in sport and ultimately with the world. Wow! What career! It has been incredible what these incredible athletes have achieved. From day one, my entire world has revolved around the Navarro College program and every cheerleader who has walked through those doors. Each athlete has made me who I am and made me a better person, a better coach, a better friend and a better human being. “They have taught me lessons that I would never have learned if I had chosen a different career path,” the mother of two continued.

‘I have been given the gift of spending most of my life with people from all over the world, from different cultures, with different personalities, with different quirks, with different backgrounds and different beliefs. It taught me a kind of love and empathy far greater than I could have ever imagined. For that I will be eternally grateful.”

“I always knew that my time as a coach would eventually come to an end and I would pursue other opportunities,” Aldama wrote.

‘I have prayed a lot about the direction God was leading me, and it was in that prayer that I felt the pull that God was pulling me into a different role and a different purpose. I know I can still help bring about the changes we need in the world and certainly in the sport of cheerleading. I felt his calling and knew it was the right time for this to be my last season as a coach. He has great plans for me and I will faithfully follow where He is leading me. I’m excited about upcoming opportunities and projects and can’t wait to share where life takes me. Thank you all for the outpouring of love and support. I’ve felt it all! All my love, Monica’

His comments section was flooded with sweet comments from his former students and trainees, who came out in droves to sing his praises.

‘I love you a lot! I could never thank you enough for everything you have done! I’m very proud of you! Enjoy and immerse yourself in every second of this new chapter!’ wrote former cheerleader Morgan Simianer under Aldama’s post.

Meanwhile, Lexis ‘Lexi’ Marie Brumback wrote: “You changed so many lives for the better, I love you so much and I’m so happy to have been lucky enough to be trained by someone so strong, smart and caring.”

Maddy Brum, who appeared on the second season of Cheer, gushed: ‘I love Monica Aldama so much! I couldn’t have asked for a better mentor in my life and I appreciate everything you’ve done for me! I love you so much!!’

The coach’s retirement comes just a month after she was dismissed from a lawsuit accusing her of covering up the sexual assault of a cheerleader.

In November, the author told her more than 799,000 Instagram followers that she felt relieved but also “a little consumed with sadness and anger.”

“I was devastated, a shell of myself,” she wrote of the investigation. ‘Navarro Cheer members were constantly attacked online. They attacked me constantly. I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t eat and most of the time I even had trouble breathing.’

He went on to express his feeling that ‘USA Cheer failed him.’

Talented: In 2020, Aldama competed on season 29 of Dancing with the Stars, alongside Val Chmerkovskiy (seen October 2020 on DWTS)

The reality star rose to fame in the Netflix docuseries, which debuted in January 2020 and chronicled her elite cheer team at Navarro College in Texas.

In 2020, his trainee Jerry Harris was arrested for “encouraging a minor to produce sexually explicit videos and photographs of himself.”

Aldama, who worked closely with Harris on Cheer, said his heart had been “shattered into a million pieces” by the scandal.

“Our children must be protected from abuse and exploitation, and I am praying hard for the victims and all those affected,” he said on social media. “I am devastated by this shocking and unexpected news,

Last year, Harris was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for crimes related to child pornography and soliciting minors for sex.

The Texas native was 19 years old at the time of his arrest.