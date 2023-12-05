Third released asylum seeker arrested after ‘contacting minor’: pedophile ran child prostitution ring and traded cigarettes for sex with girl, 1

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A third asylum seeker who was released by the High Court has been arrested; this time, a registered sex offender and ringleader of a child exploitation gang.

Emran Dad, 33, was arrested in Dandenong, south-east of Melbourne, for allegedly having contact with minors.

He had previously been imprisoned for having sexual relations with a minor in exchange for cigarettes.

It comes after it was revealed on Monday night that Australian authorities had arrested two released detainees.

Afghan refugee Aliyawar Yawari was deemed a “danger to the Australian community” by a South Australian judge in 2016 following attacks on three elderly women in 2013 and 2014.

Mohammed Ali Nadari was arrested in western Sydney last weekend just six days after being freed following a controversial High Court decision.

He has a criminal record that includes serious crimes of violence and sexual and firearms crimes.

Afghan refugee Aliyawar Yawari, 65, was arrested on Saturday at the Pavlos Motel in Pooraka, north of Adelaide, and charged with indecently assaulting a female guest.

The manager of the Pavlos Motel, who gave the name Happy Mann when contacted by Daily Mail Australia, said Yawari seemed like an ideal guest until police showed up and informed him of the alleged assault.

“He was really good,” Mr. Mann said. “He only spoke to me a couple of times but everything was fine, I didn’t feel suspicious of anything.”

Mann said Yawari had been staying at the motel for a “couple of weeks” and denied any knowledge of the alleged assault.

‘No one knows what happened, only the police know. Yesterday we were told that he had been charged,” Mr Mann said.

Guri Bhullar, who works at the motel’s front desk, later confirmed that Yawari had checked in on November 14, describing him as “no problems, always calm, a good guest.”

“He didn’t like to talk much, he didn’t come to the reception very often, so we didn’t chat much,” Bhullar said.

‘He was a calm, non-problematic person: he used to stay in his own room.

Yawari is before the courts.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Victoria Police for comment.

Opposition immigration spokesman Dan Tehan said on Tuesday it was time for Albanese to do “the right thing” and ask O’Neil and Giles to resign.

It comes as pressure mounts for Anthony Albanese to sack Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil and Immigration Minister Andrew Giles over the detentions debacle.

Ministers are facing calls from the Coalition to resign after one of the released detainees was charged with serious sexual assault just weeks after his release and a second was arrested for drug offences.

Afghan refugee Aliyawar Yawari, 65, has been accused of indecently assaulting a woman in a South Australian hotel.

A South Australian judge deemed Yawari a “danger to the Australian community” in 2016 following attacks on three elderly women in 2013 and 2014.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Ali Nadari, 45, has been charged with possession of cannabis in New South Wales.

Opposition immigration spokesman Dan Tehan said on Tuesday: “The time has come for the Prime Minister to do the right thing and ask these ministers to resign, and if they don’t he should sack them.”

The pressure for heads to roll has only increased since it was revealed that the mass release could have been avoided if the Labor government had released just one detainee: the Rohingya pedophile known as NZYQ, who has been detained since serving a sentence prison for child sexual abuse. abuse and on which case the High Court challenge was based.

But Disability Services Minister Bill Shorten said it made no sense to demand that politicians be sacked while the judges who handed down the ruling were immune from such action due to the separation of powers.

“The logic is that the High Court should resign,” he said.