Tue. Dec 5th, 2023

    News

    Rep. James Comer Dishes Absurd Theory Over Hunter’s Truck Repayments

    By

    Dec 5, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Rep. James Comer Dishes Absurd Theory Over Hunter’s Truck Repayments

    Newsmax

    Rep. James Comer (R-KY) might have presented a simple truck loan repayment by Hunter Biden’s law firm as evidence of something nefarious and impeachable on the part of his father on Monday, yet the chairman of the House Oversight Committee still tried his hardest to sell the American people on what he found—even though it was reported by the New York Post some twenty months ago.

    “This is a direct link from China to Joe Biden,” Comer insisted on friendly Newsmax airwaves, referring to three payments of $1,380 from Owasco PC, Biden’s law firm, which Chinese-state-linked companies had paid in the past.

    “This is what the media said we had to have. This is what [White House Press Secretary Karine] Jean Pierre said didn’t exist. She said Joe Biden was never in business with his son, [that] he never received any money from his son,” Comer said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

