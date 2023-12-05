It’s Time to Run This Anti-Gay GOP Wife Out of Politics

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty

Whether or not the allegations that Florida GOP head Christian Ziegler raped a Sarasota woman two months ago are substantiated, there will remain an affidavit that the police submitted to secure a search warrant for his phone.

And this sworn document attests that Ziegler’s wife, Bridget, acknowledged that she and her husband had consensual sex with this same woman a year ago.

Were Bridget Ziegler somebody else, the appropriate response to news that she had sex with another woman a year ago would have been: So what? Who cares if it was a thousand times?

