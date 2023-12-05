Tue. Dec 5th, 2023

    News

    It’s Time to Run This Anti-Gay GOP Wife Out of Politics

    By

    Dec 5, 2023 , ,
    It’s Time to Run This Anti-Gay GOP Wife Out of Politics

    Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty

    Whether or not the allegations that Florida GOP head Christian Ziegler raped a Sarasota woman two months ago are substantiated, there will remain an affidavit that the police submitted to secure a search warrant for his phone.

    And this sworn document attests that Ziegler’s wife, Bridget, acknowledged that she and her husband had consensual sex with this same woman a year ago.

    Were Bridget Ziegler somebody else, the appropriate response to news that she had sex with another woman a year ago would have been: So what? Who cares if it was a thousand times?

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Queensland braces for first cyclone of season: Jasper gains strength in Coral Sea, warning Brisbane could face impact

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    The Grinch who Stole a Christmas tree! Shocking moment SUV driver snatches freshly-cut $250 evergreen from top of family’s car in crime-ridden Bay Area

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    A 1976 check signed by Steve Jobs to Radio Shack is set to fetch more than $20,000 at an auction

    Dec 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Queensland braces for first cyclone of season: Jasper gains strength in Coral Sea, warning Brisbane could face impact

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    The Grinch who Stole a Christmas tree! Shocking moment SUV driver snatches freshly-cut $250 evergreen from top of family’s car in crime-ridden Bay Area

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    A 1976 check signed by Steve Jobs to Radio Shack is set to fetch more than $20,000 at an auction

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    Watch this wild video of a house in Virginia blowing up as cops approached it

    Dec 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy