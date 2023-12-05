Watch this wild video of a house in Virginia blowing up as cops approached it

The Arlington County Police Department said on Monday night that they were initially investigating a suspect for discharging a flare gun in his house.

living_images via Getty Images

A home in Virginia went up in flames just as police officers were about to search it.Police said they were investigating the property after a suspect discharged a flare gun inside.The police said the explosion occurred after the suspect continued to discharge rounds.

A house in Virginia blew up in a Hollywood-style explosion just before police officers were about to execute a search on the property.

The Arlington County Police Department said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday night that they were investigating a suspect in the 800 block of N. Burlington Street.

The suspect had discharged a flare gun in his home, per the police department.

“As officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at the residence, the suspect discharged several rounds inside the home,” the police department wrote in a follow-up post.

“Subsequently, an explosion occurred at the residence and officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the explosion,” the post continued.

Videos of the explosion have been going around social media. In the footage, debris can be seen flying into the air as the flames began to engulf the house.

The Arlington Fire Department said in an X post that their units “are actively working on fire suppression.”

“Officers on scene reported minor injuries with no one transported to the hospital,” the police department said in its last update.

Representatives for the Arlington County Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider sent outside regular business hours.

