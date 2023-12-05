The Grinch who Stole a Christmas tree! Shocking moment SUV driver snatches freshly-cut $250 evergreen from top of family’s car in crime-ridden Bay Area

Tree thief stole Christmas tree from car in California in broad daylight

Video shows the Grinch cutting the ropes and throwing the tree at his own car

The Bay Area has seen an increase in motor vehicle thefts and burglaries this year.

The video shows a real-life Grinch stealing a Christmas tree from the roof of a car in broad daylight in California’s crime-ridden Bay Area.

The theft occurred at a shopping center in San Mateo on Friday, shortly after the family bought the tree for $250, he said. KTUV.

Footage shows the white Infiniti SUV backing up next to the unsuspecting vehicle with the tree tied to the top.

The Grinch is then seen cutting the ropes holding the tree and removing it from the black SUV.

The thief puts it in the back of his car and drives off with the freshly cut evergreen tree.

Shocking video shows a real-life Grinch in the white van approaching the black van and stealing the Christmas tree from the roof.

The thief cuts the rope that holds the tree to the car in broad daylight in a San Mateo shopping center

He then throws the freshly cut evergreen tree into his vehicle and drives off with it. Police are still searching for the suspect.

San Mateo police said KGO the case is “unique” and “Grinchy because there are good-hearted people who are more than willing to help those who can’t afford a tree this time of year.”

Authorities said they are still searching for the suspect, but the Christmas tree lot gave the family a new tree to make up for their shocking loss.

The Bay Area has been plagued by crime and theft. Until Sunday, the latest data from the San Francisco Police Department shows robberies are up 13.7 percent this year and motor vehicle theft is up 6.5 percent.

Dozens of stores and businesses have closed in the Golden Gate City due to rising crime, drug use and a growing homeless population.

Last month, a lifelong San Francisco resident filmed her walk to work through the drug-ravaged streets that have made the city an international symbol of misery and despair.

“The anxiety we feel commuting to work in the Tenderloin is incredible,” he wrote.

“There are so many concerns and protections for drug users and the homeless, but what about the working class who have to pray to get to and from work in this environment?”

“These are real dangers that we face every day just to be able to provide for his family.”

Economists call the crisis a “fatal loop,” referring to a city’s decline when tax revenues fall as residents and businesses leave, causing revenues to decline in a downward spiral that is difficult to reverse. .

Even homeless pirates have been prowling houseboats in San Francisco Bay.

A recent CBRE Analysis found that San Francisco has a market-wide office vacancy rate of 34 percent.

An analysis by DailyMail.com found the city could lose $200 million a year as major companies leave the city. Starbucks closed seven stores in the Golden Gate City and Microsoft vacated its nearly 50,000-square-foot office.