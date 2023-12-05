Shocking comparison of Nazi Germany’s ‘concentration camp’ to Gaza sparks stir: ‘It’s understandable why they would kill or take hostages’

<!–

A prominent SBS World News presenter has sparked outrage after sharing an extract from a film review that compared those in Gaza to victims of Nazi concentration camps.

Mary Kostakidis, considered the face of the public broadcaster for 20 years, shared an excerpt from American journalist Steven Thrasher’s review of the recent film The Hot Spot, which shows a family of German Nazis living happily next to the Auschwitz concentration camp. During world war II.

In his article, written for the pro-Palestinian news site Mondoweiss, Thrasher raised the question of whether the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas could be understood.

‘The Zone of Interest’, about a family of Nazis living right against the walls of Auschwitz, is the most relevant movie in the world right now,’ Kostakidis tweeted, as Thrasher wrote in his op-ed.

Former SBS World News presenter Mary Kostakidis sparked outrage after sharing an excerpt comparing those in Gaza to victims of Nazi concentration camps.

‘If the Jews who are shot and put in ovens could get through that wall, of course, they would kill anyone they found partying right on the other side!

‘And, of course, they would take women and children hostage and drag them back to their inner hell if by doing so they could have influence to free their fellow Jews from torture and death.

“This thought, of course, launched an obvious but taboo moral question in my mind about one of the most pressing issues of our time: Is it understandable why people in Gaza, similarly trapped behind a wall in a camp concentration and experiencing a genocide, would they kill or take hostage the people they found partying on the other side of the wall that held them?

Kostakidis was immediately hit with a barrage of criticism after sharing Thrasher’s opinion on her Twitter account on Saturday.

Many labeled the journalist an “anti-Semitic” and questioned how a comparison could be made between Gaza and the infamous Auschwitz labor camp.

Others also accused the tweet of downplaying the atrocities that have occurred in the Palestine-Israel conflict, including the shocking murders of children.

Mary Kostakidis shared an excerpt from American journalist Steven Thrasher’s review of the recent film The Hot Zone, which shows a family of German Nazis living happily next to the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Kostakidis has been widely criticized for sharing the excerpt.

‘Mary, are you seriously comparing Auschwitz to Gaza? “I’m not even Jewish and even I find his tweets tasteless, offensive and completely lacking any kind of accurate historical comparison,” one replied.

‘Wow. Disgusting and shameful. Anti-Semitism wrapped in a deliberate distortion of the truth. “You really need to take it back and apologize,” said another.

“Mary, it’s incredibly disappointing to see a prominent and influential Australian attempt to justify the use of murder and kidnapping,” one tweet read.

“Man, I’m not a fan of Israel but this is seriously one of the worst comparisons I’ve ever seen,” wrote another.

‘An absolutely diabolical publication. You should be completely ashamed of yourself. Shame, shame, shame!’

Others pointed to reports of the Nova festival massacre, in which hundreds of people were killed by Hamas terrorists and some victims were reportedly raped.

Kostakidis had presented SBS’s evening news for 20 years before leaving the network in 2007.

She was the first woman to host a national primetime news bulletin.