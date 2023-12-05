LawConnect prepares for Sydney-Hobart with a victory in the Big Boat Challenge

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

LawConnect won line honors in the Big Boat Challenge, the last competitive regatta before the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race.

Big boat challenge

Sydney Harbor

1: LawConnect (supermaxi)

2: Andoo Comanche (supermaxi)

3: SHK Scallywag (supermaxi)

Christian Beck’s 100ft (30.48m) supermaxi crossed the finish line in second place at each of the last three Hobarts and completed Tuesday’s race around Sydney Harbor in just over 70 minutes.

LawConnect, formerly known as Infotrack, arrived at the first mark at North Head around 20 minutes after the starting gun sounded at 12:30pm AEDT.

It was no slouch from there as the fleet circled twice from Shark Island to North Head and finished at the Sydney Opera House.

Reigning Sydney to Hobart Honors Champion Andoo Comanche came to the finish line at Farm Cove in second place, approximately two minutes behind LawConnect.

Hong Kong-based SHK Scallywag, an unknown quantity for this year’s Hobart, was third two minutes later.

The fourth supermaxi entered in Hobart, Wild Thing 100, did not take part in the race as the team completed work on it before Boxing Day.

Calculations will begin to determine which of the nine starters will be declared the winner on handicap.

Whisper, formerly known as Chinese Whisper, is already out of contention after retiring early from the race following a slow start.

AAP