Boston Woman Killed in Shark Attack Near Bahamas Resort: Cops

Dante Carrer/Reuters

A 44-year-old Boston woman visiting the Bahamas succumbed to her injuries Monday after a shark attack while paddleboarding near a beach resort, local authorities confirmed.

In a statement, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said preliminary reports indicated the unidentified woman was with a male relative when the shark attacked at the rear of the resort in western New Providence at 11:15 a.m. The resort has been identified by local press and Reuters as the Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the victim, along with a male relative, was paddle boarding away from the shoreline in waters at the rear of a resort in western New Providence when she was bitten by a shark,” the statement said.

