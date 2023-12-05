Tue. Dec 5th, 2023

    News

    Boston Woman Killed in Shark Attack Near Bahamas Resort: Cops

    By

    Dec 5, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Boston Woman Killed in Shark Attack Near Bahamas Resort: Cops

    Dante Carrer/Reuters

    A 44-year-old Boston woman visiting the Bahamas succumbed to her injuries Monday after a shark attack while paddleboarding near a beach resort, local authorities confirmed.

    In a statement, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said preliminary reports indicated the unidentified woman was with a male relative when the shark attacked at the rear of the resort in western New Providence at 11:15 a.m. The resort has been identified by local press and Reuters as the Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort.

    “Preliminary reports indicate that the victim, along with a male relative, was paddle boarding away from the shoreline in waters at the rear of a resort in western New Providence when she was bitten by a shark,” the statement said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    World may pass 1.5C global warming threshold in 7 years, says study

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    Shocking babycam image shows 13-year-old Florida honors student standing next to his mother’s bed ‘moments before stabbing her to death while her newborn sister slept nearby’

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    Maya Jama puts on a display of love with her boyfriend Stormzy as they hold hands as they arrive at the British Fashion Awards after-party.

    Dec 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    World may pass 1.5C global warming threshold in 7 years, says study

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    Shocking babycam image shows 13-year-old Florida honors student standing next to his mother’s bed ‘moments before stabbing her to death while her newborn sister slept nearby’

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    Maya Jama puts on a display of love with her boyfriend Stormzy as they hold hands as they arrive at the British Fashion Awards after-party.

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    Boston Woman Killed in Shark Attack Near Bahamas Resort: Cops

    Dec 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy