    Maya Jama puts on a display of love with her boyfriend Stormzy as they hold hands as they arrive at the British Fashion Awards after-party.

    Maya Jama puts on a display of love with her boyfriend Stormzy as they hold hands as they arrive at the British Fashion Awards after-party.

    By Sean O’grady for Mailonline

    Published: 02:07 EST, December 5, 2023 | Updated: 02:07 EST, December 5, 2023

    Maya Jama and Stormzy put on a display of love while heading to the British Fashion Awards after-party in London on Monday.

    The couple seemed in good spirits as they held hands as they headed to the venue after the star-studded ceremony later that night.

    Maya, 29, made sure all eyes were on her as she slipped into a black evening dress that showed off her toned pins.

    The garment featured a flowing train along with white straps, while Maya added height to her figure with a pair of heels.

    Stormzy, 30, opted for a casual look as he wore a black bomber jacket with a T-shirt and matching pants.

    They confirmed they were giving their romance another chance over the summer after they were spotted on holiday together.

    The couple have kept their rekindled relationship out of the spotlight, aside from an appearance at the Vogue Forces For Change party last month.

