Shocking babycam image shows 13-year-old Florida honors student standing next to his mother’s bed ‘moments before stabbing her to death while her newborn sister slept nearby’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Shocking new images have emerged showing a 13-year-old boy standing over his mother shortly before he allegedly stabbed her to death in her bed, with his newborn sister lying in her crib next to her.

Derek Rosa has been charged as an adult in the Oct. 12 murder. from his mother, Irina García, 39 years old. He has pleaded not guilty: his attorneys have not yet stated any mental illness defense.

Miami prosecutors on Monday released a night-vision image from a baby camera showing the teen standing over his mother’s bed at 11 p.m. on Oct. 12.

His arms appear to move, although the image is blurry and prosecutors have yet to say exactly what they think is happening. The videos have not been shared.

The murder is believed to have taken place shortly before 11:30 p.m., when Rosa allegedly dialed 911 to report the murder.

Another color photograph taken with the same camera shows Garcia cradling her 14-day-old daughter at 10:23 p.m. The baby’s father, Rosa’s stepfather, lived with them but was out of town at the time.

Rosa is also shown smiling and sticking out her tongue, with bloody hands, making a surfer’s “let go” gesture. She sent the photo to a friend immediately after the murder and told him, “Bye.”

Crime scene photographs, released Monday, show 13-year-old Derek Rosa standing over his mother’s bed at 11 p.m. before fatally stabbing her. His newborn little sister’s crib is next to his bed.

At 10:23 p.m. Irina García is seen lying in bed, cradling her 14-day-old daughter.

Rosa is seen, with her hands covered in blood, making a gesture of surfer friendship. The photo is believed to be the one she sent to her friend, with the word: ‘Goodbye.’ She then called 911 to say that she had murdered her mother.

Derek Rosa, 13 (left), allegedly stabbed and killed his mother, Irina Garcia, 39 (right), while she slept before sending photos of her body to a friend on social media.

Prosecutors released the photo of the bloody kitchen knife.

The knife is seen at the crime scene in Hialeah, Florida. Rosa has been charged as an adult with the murder.

Rosa’s family says he is a “good boy” and that “no one could imagine this would ever happen.” He appears in the photo with his mother and his stepfather.

No explanation has yet been given for the frenzied attack.

After the stabbing, he called 911 around 11:30 p.m. to report that he had just killed his mother, while his newborn baby sister was sleeping in her crib nearby.

He told the operator that he stabbed his mother while she was sleeping and that he was also thinking about suicide, but said he “didn’t want to” kill himself.

A hearing last week was to determine whether he should remain in the adult jail where he is currently being held or if he can return to a juvenile facility.

His lawyers are pushing for the latter.

The judge did not decide where he should be held.

The hearing also heard arguments about whether the teen’s legal team will be allowed into the apartment where the murder occurred.

Derek Rosa, 13, seemed disoriented and confused as he listened to lawyers and the judge at a brief hearing in Miami.

The teen’s legal team gathered around him at one point to explain the process.

Rosa, 13, is accused of murdering her mother Irina while she was sleeping on October 12

The apartments where Rosa lived in Hialeah, Florida, before she allegedly stabbed her mother to death

The judge granted the request on the condition that the police remain outside while they conduct their searches.

It’s not clear exactly what they are looking for or why they want to enter the house.

The teen’s stepfather protested, as did prosecutors, who noted that other people had been in the apartment since the crime.

Rosa’s defense attorneys examined the crime scene Thursday. NBC News reported.

A team that included a lawyer, a forensic examiner and a photographer was allowed into the Hialeah property for three hours.

Rosa’s neighbors were stunned by her arrest last month.

They and his family described him as a happy, studious teenager who never showed signs of violence.

His father, José Rosa, previously asked that his son be given a second chance.

“I guess what we’re asking for is another chance, a second chance, to help him grow and mature as a grown man to put this behind him,” he said.