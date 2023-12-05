AFLW great Erin Phillips and wife Tracy Gahan put their sprawling Adelaide home on the market for $1.25 million

<!–

AFLW great Erin Phillips, 38, and her wife Tracy Gahan, 43, have put their beautiful South Australian home on the market for $1.25 million.

Located in Adelaide in the coastal suburb of West Lakes, 12km from the CBD, the luxurious apartment has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Built overlooking the West Lakes golf courses, the sprawling two-story pad hit the market after failing to sell at auction over the weekend.

The house was originally listed for sale for a seven-figure sum, but all offers fell short of the “conditional interest.” reports Real Estate.com.

Custom built highlights in 2019 include a spacious open plan layout on the lower level that includes a large outdoor entertaining terrace leading off the kitchen and dining room.

Meanwhile, the second-floor master bedroom features a private balcony overlooking the golf fairways.

Also located on the second floor is a study nook and a separate living room.

Each of the bedrooms has built-in wardrobes.

It comes after Phillips announced his retirement from the AFLW in October.

In June, the Port Adelaide Crows premiership captain welcomed her fourth child with wife Tracy Gahan.

Announcing the happy news on Instagram with a black and white image of her little girl, the award-winning soccer star said in the caption:

And then there were four! Welcome to the world girl. We love you more than you can imagine.’

She is reported to have been born in the United States, where Phillips worked as a basketball coach.

The couple also shares twins Blake and Brooklyn who were born in November 2016.

Custom built highlights in 2019 include a spacious open plan layout on the lower level including a large outdoor entertaining terrace (pictured)

Erin and Tracy met in 2014, when they were both playing basketball for Adelaide Lightning, and got married in the United States.

She also revealed the girl’s unique name in the post: Londyn Skye Phillips.

The couple has been growing their brood and welcomed their third child, Drew Chayce Phillips, in 2019.

Phillips’ much-celebrated AFLW career includes AFLW best and fairest awards, as well as three premierships and three All-Australian selections.