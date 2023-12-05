Parliament quickly passed preventive detention laws targeting the most serious criminals released from prison.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The Senate has passed pretrial detention laws as the federal government continues to clean up the Superior Court’s ruling that indefinite detention of immigrants was illegal.

Key points: Immigrant detainees continue to be released after a landmark High Court ruling, which spurred the legislation.

Amendments to the Preventive Detention Bill mean detainees could be held under new community detention orders for three years.

Arrest orders would be applied based on the detainee’s criminal record and his chances of reoffending.

A total of 148 non-citizens, some of whom are criminals, were detained because they failed the character test to obtain a visa, but have now been released into the community.

The decision centered on the case of a Rohingya man, known as NZYQ, who had been detained in an immigration detention center after serving a sentence for child sex crimes and could not be deported.

The seven Superior Court judges ruled that indefinite immigration detention for people with no prospect of deportation was unlawful, according to reasons published by the court.

Under the new community safety detention orders, people could be held for up to three years and the orders would be reviewed each year.

They don’t necessarily have a three-year limit; However, the court would need to issue a new order every three years and those subject to the new orders would be jailed rather than detained on immigration grounds.

If someone who has been released has a prior conviction for a crime punishable by seven years in prison or more, they may be subject to the plan.

The government already has a set of laws in place aimed at locking up people it deems too dangerous to be in the community.

Existing laws are aimed at terrorists and designed to keep people in custody after serving their sentence.

The anti-terrorist system will provide the legal framework for the new model, aimed at people released from immigration detention.

The cohort is currently subject to surveillance measures such as ankle bracelets and curfews.

Three of the released detainees have been arrested and charged with a range of offenses including indecent assault and failing to comply with the conditions of the sex offenders register.

Debating the legislation on Tuesday night, shadow attorney general Michaelia Cash argued for an amendment that would require the government to make a statement every time someone was released from detention.

The amendments were rejected by the government, although cabinet minister Murray Watt said he understood the need for transparency in operations around the release.

Senator Cash argued that the government, by opposing the Coalition amendments, was not being transparent at all.

“Are you basically saying ‘things’ to the Australian people?” she said on camera.

The High Court documents seen by ABC did not provide details of why the 93 originally released group members were in immigration detention after their visas were cancelled, but did provide a summary of those with “more serious offenses and their duration in prison”. immigration detention”.

They included a man who was convicted of sexual assault against a 12-year-old girl, a man convicted of rape who is also on a US sex offender registry, a man convicted of assault for beating his eight-year-old daughter months, and several people convicted of drug trafficking.

Under the remand order, the Immigration Minister would have to make an application to the court saying the person is so dangerous that they would likely commit another serious violent or sexual offense if they were in the community.

The bill will now be voted on in the House of Representatives on Thursday, with MPs flown back to Canberra to discuss the bill before the long summer break.