NNA – Marjeyoun – The outskirts of the southern towns of Beit Leef, Wadi Hassan, Al-Bustan and Umm Al-Tout are subjected to enemy artillery shelling, our correspondent reported on Tuesday.

The surrounding of the southern town of Majdel Zoun is also subjected to artillery shelling.

The occupation artillery also targeted the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab and Naqoura.



================ L.Y