Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since experiencing medical problem: “I saw the tunnel, I didn’t see the light”

Jamie Foxx made a surprise appearance at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebrating Film and Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements event on Monday night, marking his first public appearance since being hospitalized for a medical complication in April.

Foxx, whose honor was not announced in advance, received the Vanguard Award for his performance in

The burial and walked onto the stage single-handedly, displaying his trademark wit and humor as he discussed the health challenges he faced this year.

“I couldn’t do that six months ago, I couldn’t actually walk to (the stage). And I’m not a clone, I’m not a clone. I know a lot of people who say I was cloned,” he jokingly told the crowd at the Fairmont Plaza Hotel in Century City. “It feels good to be here. I appreciate every minute now, it’s different. I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s hard when it’s almost over, when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel, I didn’t see the light. It was also hot in that tunnel, I don’t know where I was going. ‘Shit, am I going to the right place?’”

Foxx went on to explain the new appreciation he had for his life and career, saying: “I have a new respect for life, I have a new respect for my art. I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs trying to pass the time. Don’t give up on your art, man, don’t give up on your art. When you realize that everything could end like this… I have to tell you not to give up on your art and not to let it be taken away from you either.”

In April, Foxx’s daughter Corinne initially shared the news that the actor was hospitalized while filming the Netflix series. Back in action in Atlanta. At the time, she noted that he was “already on the road to recovery,” but shared a few more details before a May update confirmed that Foxx had left the hospital and was back home “recovering.” In August, Foxx posted on Instagram that he was “finally starting to feel like myself.” The exact details of Foxx’s medical problem have not been made public.

In addition to Foxx, the celebration recognized a long list of honorees, including Charles Melton, Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, Greta Lee, Colman Domingo, Damson Idris, Jeffrey Wright and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Melton was recognized with the Best New Actor award for his work in the Netflix film May December. He talked about how acting helped him find himself when he was struggling with his identity.

“As a biracial Korean-American who grew up on military bases around the world, I sometimes felt invisible and too visible to others. Half Korean, half American, never quite belonging, never quite complete. It was through acting that I was able to discover my place in this world. It was through (his character) Joe that I understood my identity a little more. Working through his eyes I have come to know again the feeling of walking into something, whether you are ready or not,” Melton said. “I am the son of an immigrant mother and a military father who at times grew up confused and bewildered by my identity. Now I know that I was never half of anything; I was always complete. A complete human being, imperfect but complete.”

the cast of The color Purple She was also honored with the Supporting Award, as star Taraji P. Henson discussed her journey to playing Shug Avery in the film.

“My relationship with Shug goes back a long way. I turned down the role on Broadway for many reasons. I studied musical theater in college and knew my instrument wouldn’t hold up to eight shows a week, so I turned it down. But the beauty of destiny and that’s why I saw that we don’t compete, we don’t have to: yours comes. I ran away from Shug and about twenty years later she found me,” Henson said. “It was a great honor to inhabit her, to have her come back to me and teach me things about myself that she didn’t know. She helped me get a little closer to my sweetness. I felt the power of her, the spirit of her, the strength of her through me and being a part of this beautiful sisterhood up here, when you see the chemistry we have on screen, that’s who we are off screen.”

Xolo Maridueña, the star of Blue beetlehe received the Rising Star award and credited director Ángel Manuel Soto for protecting him during the filming of the film.

“My name Xolo means north star and I really feel like places like the Critics Choice Association can help me grow my name,” the actor shared. “This is a project that has changed my life forever before I even got to the first day of filming and it is because Angel protected us. You understood the story that needed to be told and made sure that not only the actors and everyone in front of the camera were safe and welcome, but also everyone behind the camera. “I don’t know how I, my family and my ancestors will ever be able to repay you, but I hope this award is a constant reminder of the history you made brother,” the star told his director.

Eva Longoria received the Best New Director award for Flamin’ hot, which marked her first film as a director. In her acceptance speech, she credited Paul Feig for encouraging him to finally get behind the camera.

“I’m leading because of Paul and Kerry Washington. Kerry and I had a movie at Universal and we were interviewing directors and every time we had a directors meeting we just couldn’t find the right one. And Kerry said, ‘Why don’t you run this?’ And I said, ‘No, I can’t.’ It has to be someone like Paul Feig. So we met with Paul, and he read the script, talked to us and said, ‘I really think Eva should direct this,’” Longoria recalled. “We didn’t end up making that movie, but we got the script. Flamin’ hot And it was Paul’s mentorship that really helped me get through that film. “We need allies and Paul is one of them.”

A total of 23 awards were handed out during the emotional evening, while several honorees cried when talking about their journey. Edward James Olmos, Ken Jeong, Charles D. King, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Kemp Powers, Makoto Shinkai, Allen Hughes, Jessica Williams, Oscar Montoya, Lee Sung Jin, Teyana Taylor, Camila Morrone and Keivonn Woodard also toasted the event .