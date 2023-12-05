The Violent and Extreme History of Mike Johnson’s Old Legal Clients

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

Speaker Mike Johnson has spoken modestly about his career before Congress, identifying himself as a humble constitutional lawyer for conservative Christian causes.

“I’m so grateful for the ministry and your faithfulness,” Johnson said in August, returning praise from evangelical leader Jim Garlow. “It’s a great encouragement to me and others who are serving in these sometimes rocky corners of the Lord’s vineyard.”

While Johnson may have been speaking derisively of Congress, a review of the new speaker’s old clients reveals just how rocky some of those corners were in his legal career.

