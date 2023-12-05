Tue. Dec 5th, 2023

    The Violent and Extreme History of Mike Johnson’s Old Legal Clients

    The Violent and Extreme History of Mike Johnson’s Old Legal Clients

    Speaker Mike Johnson has spoken modestly about his career before Congress, identifying himself as a humble constitutional lawyer for conservative Christian causes.

    “I’m so grateful for the ministry and your faithfulness,” Johnson said in August, returning praise from evangelical leader Jim Garlow. “It’s a great encouragement to me and others who are serving in these sometimes rocky corners of the Lord’s vineyard.”

    While Johnson may have been speaking derisively of Congress, a review of the new speaker’s old clients reveals just how rocky some of those corners were in his legal career.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

